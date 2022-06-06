Charles Spencer shares poignant family photo following Prince William and Prince Harry's Jubilee reunion The Earl is the Princes' maternal uncle

Charles Spencer has taken to Instagram to share a previously unseen family photo with his fans.

The 58-year-old – younger brother of the late Princess Diana – enjoyed the Platinum Jubilee along with the rest of the country and shared a handful of images to mark the occasion.

One, in particular, stood out. Taking to the social media site on Sunday, Charles shared an old black and white photo on his Stories and explained: "My grandfather 120 years ago, in the summer of 1902, as a page boy at Edward VII's coronation."

Charles shared a fitting family photo to mark the Jubilee

The Jubilee celebrations would have been all the more poignant for Charles given that it was a chance for his nephews, Prince William and Prince Harry, to reunite.

Prince Harry and Prince William were reunited last week

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle jetted to London with their children to take part in the celebrations before returning to their home in LA.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew out of London with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, early on Sunday, and were pictured as they arrived via private jet to Santa Barbara, Montecito.

Charles is the Princes' maternal uncle

According to The Sun, the family-of-four were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport and took off in the afternoon, amid the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Not only did they miss the Pageant festivities, but they also were not part of the Queen's final surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan kept a relatively low-profile during the Jubilee celebrations

The monarch was joined by Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and their children for one final showing, expressing her gratitude for the celebrations.

Harry and Meghan kept a relatively low profile during their stay; they were spotted out on Thursday at Trooping the Colour, and again at the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

On Saturday the couple were absent from the festivities, including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace - however, it's likely they spent private time together in celebration of daughter Lilibet's first birthday.

The Queen made a surprise appearance with her family to mark the end of the Jubilee

The royal family all marked Lilibet's birthday on social media with public messages. Grandparents Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla wrote: "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!" with a birthday cake emoji.

Uncle and aunt William and Kate also wrote a heartfelt message to their niece and penned: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!" alongside a balloon emoji.