King Frederik spends weekend abroad without Queen Mary - details

King Frederik jetted off to Berleburg in Germany to visit family without Queen Mary this weekend.

The King was pictured in a German newspaper alongside his cousin Gustav Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, his wife Carina Axelsson, and their son, one-year-old Gustav Albrecht. His sister, Princess Mafalda, who was born a few months ago, did not appear in the image.

© Steen Evald, The Royal House The King has travelled without his wife

The King's absence meant that Queen Mary stepped in for her husband, acting as regent for the first time since assuming the title of Queen at the beginning of the year. Regent is a role that requires a person to step in to govern the state when the monarch is unable to perform their duties.

This isn't the first time Mary has had to step up. In 2019, the Royal House announced that then-Crown Princess Mary signed a declaration at a Council of State gathering, stating she would act "in conformity with the Constitution in the presence of The Queen, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, and the government" should she be the most senior royal in the country at the time.

© Getty Queen Mary acted as Regent whilst her husband was away

Mary's special role came just as her mother-in-law, Queen Margarethe, was discharged from hospital.

On Wednesday, Margarethe was admitted to Rigshospitalet for a neck injury and fractured hand following a fall.

© Getty Queen Margarethe was discharged from hospital on Friday

The official communications for the Danish royal family explained in a statement: "On Wednesday evening, Queen Margarethe was admitted to hospital after a fall, which unfortunately resulted in an injury that concerned the vertebrae of the neck as well as a fracture in the left hand," an official statement read.

"As a result of the fall, the left hand is now in a plaster cast, and The Queen will need to wear a stiff neck collar in the coming months," it continued.

"Queen Margarethe is in good spirits and is doing well under the circumstances, but will, however, be on sick leave for a longer period."