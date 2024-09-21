Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary takes on royal first following Queen Margrethe's hospitalisation
King Frederik's wife has taken on an important regal role

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary has taken on an important role this weekend as she steps up after Queen Margrethe's hospitalisation.

It was announced on Friday that the former monarch, 84, had been discharged from hospital having suffered a fall at her Fredensborg Palace home. In the meantime, it has been reported that King Frederik's wife, 52, will act as regent from 20 to 22 September as he spends time out of the country.

Queen Mary wearing floral dress© Getty
Queen Mary has stepped into a new role this weekend

The role is a royal first for the mother of four as it is the first time Mary has acted as regent since assuming the title of Queen at the beginning of the year.

Regent is a role that requires a person to step in to govern the state when the monarch is unable to perform their duties. While King Frederik spends time abroad, Mary will step into his shoes as her son Crown Prince Christian did in January when he signed his first law upon his father's trip to Poland.

Queen Mary's previous tenures as regent

It isn't the first time that Queen Mary has fulfilled the monarch's duties. 

Queen Mary and Queen Margrethe laughing on the balcony© Shutterstock
Queen Mary stepped into her mother-in-law's shoes

In 2019, The Royal House announced that then-Crown Princess Mary signed a declaration in a Council of State gathering that stated she would act "in conformity with the Constitution in the presence of The Queen, His Royal Highness The Crown Prince, and the government" should she be the most senior royal in the country at the time.

King Frederik and Queen Mary on palace balcony© Getty
Frederik and Mary became king and queen in January

"As acting regent, The Crown Princess will, from now on, be able to attend to The Queen’s duties as head of state when The Queen and The Crown Prince are prevented from doing so, for example during a stay abroad," the official announcement stated.

Queen Margrethe II (2ndR) together with Denmark's Princess Benedikte (R), Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark wave to onlookers at Fredensborg Castle ahead of festivities of Queen Margrethe's 84th birthday in Fredensborg, Denmark© Getty
Queen Margrethe abdicated at the end of last year

According to Danish publication B.T., during her previous tenure, Mary ratified bills as she became the second non-Dane to become a rigsforstander (regent) following Queen Ingrid.

Queen Margrethe's hospitalisation

Queen Mary's increased responsibilities fell just as her mother-in-law was discharged from Rigshospitalet.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark wrapped up warm in a furry coat and hat© Getty
Queen Margrethe has been discharged from hospital

"On Wednesday evening, Queen Margrethe was admitted to hospital after a fall, which unfortunately resulted in an injury which concerned the vertebrae of the neck as well as a fracture in the left hand," an official statement read. 

"As a result of the fall, the left hand is now in a plaster cast, and The Queen will need to wear a stiff neck collar in the coming months," it continued.

Fredensborg Palace's formal garden© Alamy
The former monarch is recovering at Fredensborg Palace

"Queen Margarethe is in good spirits and is doing well under the circumstances but will, however, be on sick leave for a longer period."

