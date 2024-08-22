Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary delight with special moment on final day of summer tour - best photos
King Frederik X and Queen Mary arrives at City Hall in Vejle © Getty

The Danish royal couple visited Vejle

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary delighted crowds as they visited Vejle on the final day of their summer tour. 

The royal couple have been sailing around Danish municipalities on the Royal Ship Dannebrog, visiting Bornholmes, Ærø and Assens over the last four days. 

In Vejle, Frederik and Mary had an iconic moment at the town hall as they waved to well-wishers.

They then met residents and children at Kong Gauer's Gård – Denmark's first fully integrated care home and daycare centre, before heading for an official lunch at Fjordenhus.

On each evening of their tour, the royals have hosted a reception on board the Royal Ship for invited guests from each municipality.

Take a look at the best photos from their final day…

1/6

King Frederik and Queen Mary wave from the Royal Ship Dannebrog© Getty

Sailing into Vejle

Frederik and Mary arrived at Vejle harbour on the Royal Ship Dannebrog, which was first commissioned in 1932. The yacht serves as an official and private residence for the Danish royals when they are on overseas visits and summer cruises in Danish waters. The King sported his military uniform while the Queen opted for a nautical-themed look with a cropped navy coat, a patterned blouse and a polka-dot A-line skirt.

2/6

Hold onto your hat, Mary!© Martin Sylvest Andersen

Hold onto your hat, Mary!

It was a blustery day and Mary had to hold onto her hat as she was gifted a bouquet of flowers.

3/6

King Frederik X and Queen Mary arrives on Vejle Harbou© Getty

Warm welcome

The royal couple were given a warm welcome from well-wishers as they stepped off the Royal Ship, with members of the public waving Danish flags and sporting gold crowns.

4/6

King Frederik X and Queen Mary on the balcony at City Hall in Vejle © Getty

Balcony moment

At Vejle town hall, Frederik and Mary delighted crowds as they posed and waved for photographs on the balcony. They were met with enthusiastic cheers and applause from the hundreds of well-wishers who turned out to see them. The King changed into a grey suit from his military uniform.

5/6

Queen Mary tries baking with children© Getty

Meeting children and care residents

The King and Queen had some sweet interactions with children at the daycare centre at Kong Gauer's Gård, as they took part in a baking class. Frederik and Mary have four children of their own – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

6/6

Queen Mary waves upon arrival at Fjordenhus© Getty

Formal lunch

The royals were treated to lunch at the Fjordenhus building on the water, which was designed by the artist Olafur Eliasson.

