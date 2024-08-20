King Frederik and Queen Mary share looks of love on summer tour - best photos

The Danish royal couple were taken on a guided walk around the scenic Voderup Klint on the south coast of Ærø and is part of the UNESCO-designated South Funen Archipelago Geopark.
The palace shared some beautiful photographs from their trip, including one of Frederik and Mary exchanging a sweet look of love.
The Queen looked elegant in a white shirt and a camel maxi skirt by Joseph, accessorising with a straw hat, trainers and delicate gold jewellery. Meanwhile, the King donned a grey suit with a white shirt and a rust-coloured tie.
Frederik and Mary are visiting several Danish municipalities during their four-day summer tour – the first of their reign, which began back in January.
They have not been joined by their four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The youngest three children are set to return to school this month.
Take a look at the best photos from their second day in Ærø.
On board
King Frederik and Queen Mary are travelling around on the Royal Ship Dannebrog and took a boat to arrive at Marstal Harbor. This behind-the-scenes snap showed the couple sharing a giggle on board and waving to other sailors.
Arrival
The pair received a warm welcome from locals, who cheered and waved Danish flags.
All smiles
Queen Mary was given a beautiful posy of brightly-coloured flowers as she and Frederik took the time to speak with well-wishers.
Excited well-wishers
One youngster was very excited to high-five Mary, with the Queen smiling at her in response.
Outfit change
While Mary was wearing trainers for her guided hike, earlier in the day she sported a pair of blue pearl-embellished slingbacks by Jimmy Choo.
Queen Mary's accessories
A closer look at Mary's jewellery details – including her Dulong pearl earrings and personalised necklaces with "M" for Mary and "F" for husband Frederik.
As Frederik and Mary enjoyed their stroll around Voderup Klint, the Queen appeared to have added a floral chain to her hat.
Taking in the scenery
The royals were surrounded by cattle during their coastal walk.
