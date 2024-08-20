Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary share looks of love on summer tour - best photos
King Frederik and Queen Mary exchange look of love© Kongehuset

King Frederik and Queen Mary share looks of love on summer tour - best photos

The Danish royals visited Ærø on day two of their trip

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
Queen Mary and King Frederik enjoyed a romantic walk on the second day of their summer tour.

The Danish royal couple were taken on a guided walk around the scenic Voderup Klint on the south coast of Ærø and is part of the UNESCO-designated South Funen Archipelago Geopark.

The palace shared some beautiful photographs from their trip, including one of Frederik and Mary exchanging a sweet look of love.

The Queen looked elegant in a white shirt and a camel maxi skirt by Joseph, accessorising with a straw hat, trainers and delicate gold jewellery. Meanwhile, the King donned a grey suit with a white shirt and a rust-coloured tie.

Frederik and Mary are visiting several Danish municipalities during their four-day summer tour – the first of their reign, which began back in January.

They have not been joined by their four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. The youngest three children are set to return to school this month.

Take a look at the best photos from their second day in Ærø.

1/8

Frederik and Mary travelling to Ærø on a boat© Kongehuset

On board

King Frederik and Queen Mary are travelling around on the Royal Ship Dannebrog and took a boat to arrive at Marstal Harbor. This behind-the-scenes snap showed the couple sharing a giggle on board and waving to other sailors.

2/8

Frederik and Mary greet locals in Ærø© CLAUS FISKER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Arrival

The pair received a warm welcome from locals, who cheered and waved Danish flags.

3/8

Frederik and Mary waving in Ærø© Getty

All smiles

Queen Mary was given a beautiful posy of brightly-coloured flowers as she and Frederik took the time to speak with well-wishers.

4/8

Queen Mary high-fives young well-wisher© Getty

Excited well-wishers

One youngster was very excited to high-five Mary, with the Queen smiling at her in response.

5/8

Frederik and Mary in Ærø© Getty

Outfit change

While Mary was wearing trainers for her guided hike, earlier in the day she sported a pair of blue pearl-embellished slingbacks by Jimmy Choo.

6/8

Queen Mary wearing hat, white shirt and gold necklaces© Getty

Queen Mary's accessories

A closer look at Mary's jewellery details – including her Dulong pearl earrings and personalised necklaces with "M" for Mary and "F" for husband Frederik.

7/8

Frederik and Mary walking through Voderup Klint© Kongehuset

As Frederik and Mary enjoyed their stroll around Voderup Klint, the Queen appeared to have added a floral chain to her hat.

8/8

Frederik and Mary hike through Voderup Klint© Kongehuset

Taking in the scenery

The royals were surrounded by cattle during their coastal walk.  

