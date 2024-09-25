Have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ever met Princess Lilibet?

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were publicly pictured with their cousin, Prince Archie, in 2019, but have the Wales children met their younger cousin, Princess Lilibet?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle departing the UK in 2020, and Lilibet arriving on 4 June 2021, there were not many opportunities for the royal family members to get together, largely due to the pandemic.

© Misan Harriman Lilibet on her 1st birthday at Frogmore

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Lilibet enjoyed a birthday party at Frogmore Cottage, but it was reported that the Wales children were unable to attend due to a royal engagement in Cardiff.

HELLO!'s royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, weighed in: "It has never been officially confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children have met Princess Lilibet. They may have spent some time privately with their niece during her first visit to the UK in June 2022 to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. However, Prince Harry only shared details about his children's reunion with their grandmother in his memoir, Spare.

© Netflix Lilibet at her birthday party at Frogmore

"Lilibet's first birthday party, which took place at Harry and Meghan's former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, on 4 June 2022, also clashed with William, Kate, George, and Charlotte's public engagements in Cardiff."

During a visit to Cornwall with Jill Biden, days after Lilibet's arrival, the Princess of Wales was asked about her new niece by a member of the US media. Kate said: "I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her," replied Kate. "We haven't met yet. I hope that will be soon."

Lilibet's big day saw the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, throw a "casual, intimate backyard picnic," as described by their spokesperson.

Fans were given a glimpse of the celebration in the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which showed Archie helping Lili blow out her birthday candle on her pink and floral-themed cake.

As for their elder cousin, Archie, the Wales children were pictured enjoying a public playdate with him back in 2019.

© Getty Prince George was seen chatting to aunt Meghan and cousin Archie

Prince Archie was just two months old, and his dad, Prince Harry, was playing in a polo match in Wokingham.

It was the first time royal watchers got to see the newborn with his elder cousins, although HELLO! has since learned that George had a private meeting with his new family member prior to their sunny day out.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast