The sad story behind Lilibet's birthday dress chosen by Meghan Markle

2022 was a big year for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but one of their happier memories will be the first birthday celebrations they held for their daughter Lilibet Diana. One of our top stories of the year came in June when HELLO! revealed, days after the birthday party pictures were shared publicly, that Lilibet wore a blue dress from a California designer whose company had recently gone out of business.

Royal fan identified the sweet baby blue dress worn by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter when Harry and Meghan shared their first photo of Lili on her birthday, which can be seen in the video below...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The outfit came from Isabel Garreton, with the sweet style featuring a subtle blue and white zig-zag and smock on the neckline.

But her website read: "In the coming month we will be closing Isabel Garreton, Inc., the company I founded over 30 years ago with one goal in mind: to provide a dignified work opportunity to underprivileged women through the development of a finely designed and crafted collection of children’s clothing."

"The staying power of Isabel Garreton as a brand, the number and exclusivity of its loyal customers accumulated over 30 years, presence in the best stores in the country and the absence of debt generated serious interest in the Isabel Garreton brand," the statement continued.

"We entertained offers but decided against selling the brand because it is my name and no interested parties convinced me they would continue the ethical manufacturing approach that has defined who we are."

Royal fans identified the sweet baby blue dress

The company was founded in part to "support the advancement of underprivileged women" and help to break "the cycle of poverty".

On Monday 6 June 2022, Harry and Meghan released a brand new image of their daughter to celebrate her first birthday - a picture taken at her birthday party in London during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In the snap, the young girl wore the blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has gorgeous ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

Lilibet turned one in June

The picture was taken by close family friend and guest, Misan Harriman, who attended a casual, intimate backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage for Lilibet’s special day.

Misan shared another photograph on his own Instagram account which showed Meghan and Lili smiling happily alongside his wife and their two kids.

Captioning the snap he wrote: "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around."

Baker Claire Ptak from East London’s Violet Bakery created a special cake for Lilibet; Ptak was also responsible for creating The Duke and Duchess’s wedding cake in 2018.

