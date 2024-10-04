Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary has cute encounter on solo trip - fans react
Queen Mary feeding a baby manatee© Getty

The Danish queen was born in Australia

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
4 minutes ago
Queen Mary was charmed by a baby manatee as she enjoyed a close animal encounter during her official visit to Brazil.

 The Danish royal, 52, was hands-on as she visited the National Institute for Amazon Research in Manaus, where she fed the calf with a bottle of milk.

 The mum-of-four, who looked effortlessly chic in a bandana-print Sandro dress, sweetly showed off her maternal side as she gently stroked the manatee, who were rescued by the centre.

Queen Mary fed the baby manatee© Getty
 Royal fans were quick to react to the photographs on the Danish royal family's Instagram account, with one writing: "She has the kindest soul ever. We are so lucky to have her."

 Another said: "Mary is from Australia - I'm sure she loves a program like this," while a third added: "Incredibly beautiful pictures from H.M. Queen Mary's visit to Brazil."

Rescued manatees are seen in a pool© Getty
 The Danish palace shared in an Instagram post that the Queen was "introduced to a series of scientific studies of the physical environment and living conditions in the Amazon region".

 She also visited the Center for Bioeconomy (CBA), which was established in Manaus in 2002 and aims to promote sustainable development in the Amazon region.

 Her final stop of the day was lunch at a local restaurant, which employs mainly indigenous people, and prepares food using sustainable products.

Queen Mary wearing Sandro dress in Brazil© Getty
 Mary is on a four-day solo trip to the South American country to focus on Danish-Brazilian cooperation on biodiversity, health and the fight against violence against women.

 Her itinerary began with a boat trip on the Amazon River and a tour of a rainforest nature reserve. She also met with the governor of the state of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, at Teatro Amazonas, a theatre and opera house in the centre of Manaus.

WATCH: Queen Mary explores the Amazon on solo trip to Brazil

 Australian-born Mary married then Crown Prince Frederik in 2004 after the pair first met in a Sydney bar during the 2000 Olympics.

The couple have four children – Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella.

Frederik became King in January following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication after 52 years on the throne. 

The King and Queen will host Icelandic President Halla Tómasdóttir for a state visit in Denmark from 8 to 9 October.

LISTEN: Why King Charles was the one to share Beatrice's baby news

