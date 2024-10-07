Prince Edward's latest appearance has got royal fans talking

Buckingham Palace shared some photographs from the Duke of Edinburgh's two-day visit to Northern Ireland last week, and royal fans were quick to comment on his resemblance to one of his royal relatives.

Prince Edward, 60, visited St Catherine's College in Armagh, where he was presented with a hurl and a bowl, and saw young people taking part in activities they are participating in for their Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

While one fan commented on how much the Duke looks like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, another said: "Prince Edward looks so much like his grandad King George VI."

The late Queen's father George VI sadly died in 1952 – 12 years before his grandson Edward was born.

While there is a striking family resemblance between grandfather and grandson, the pair also shared a love of tennis. George VI competed in the Men's Doubles at Wimbledon in 1926 with Louis Greig, and Edward developed a passion for real tennis while completing his Duke of Edinburgh Award.

© Getty Edward's grandfather King George VI in 1938

He also met his future wife Sophie at a tennis match in 1993.

In March 2023, Edward became patron of the Duke of Edinburgh Award, which was founded by his father, Prince Philip, in 1956.

At the time of the announcement, he said: "Some say The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is in my DNA; it’s certainly been a major part of my life for a very long time.

"Being asked to take on the role of patron after my father is a particular honour and quite a responsibility.

"Sustaining and enhancing what is arguably his greatest legacy around the world matters a great deal to me, as does pursuing the Award's long-term ambition of universal access so that every eligible young person has the opportunity to participate.

"Above all, I hope to ensure The Award to which my father gave his title, those that achieve it, and those who deliver it continue to enjoy the recognition they so richly deserve."

© Samir Hussein Edward with the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II in 2017

During his visit to Northern Ireland, the Duke marked the 25th anniversary of the Joint Award Initiative (JAI) which was established in 1999 following the Good Friday Agreement. Through JAI, The Duke of Edinburgh's Award and Gaisce: The President's Award work in partnership to offer Award participants in Northern Ireland a choice of recognition for their achievements.

Edward and Sophie are visiting Malta from 7 to 10 October to mark the 60th anniversary of its independence and to celebrate the country's shared heritage and continuing collaboration with the UK.

