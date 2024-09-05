Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward travel overseas after family reunion at Balmoral - details
Edward and Sophie laughing© Max Mumby/Indigo

Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward travel overseas after family reunion at Balmoral

 The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have resumed their royal duties

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's return to their royal duties is off to an exciting start.

After spending time with Prince Edward's brother, King Charles, at Balmoral over the summer, the couple have headed to the Paris 2024 Paralympics to show their support for British athletes.

Edward and Sophie flew from London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday morning to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, where they were met by His Majesty's Ambassador to the French Republic, Her Excellency Dame Menna Rawlings .

Mena later shared a photograph with the royals on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Sophie wearing a navy blazer over a blue and white floral midi dress with white trainers, while her husband Edward donned a navy jacket over a blue checked shirt with grey trousers.

"Delighted to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh to France for the @Paris2024 #Paralympic Games. Their Royal Highnesses will be supporting @paralympicsGB as Patrons of #BritishParalympicAssociation, @BritishCycling and @GBhockey," Menna wrote.

The Duke and Duchess joined the ambassador in the stands at the wheelchair fencing event, where they supported fencer Oliver Lam Watson.

Edward and Sophie also visited athletes at the Paralympic Village, according to the Court Circular.

Joining the royal couple on their trip is their private secretary, Brigadier Alexander Potts, and assistant private secretary, Jason Keen.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh stood with Sir Richard Stilgoe, CEO of The Orpheus Centre Rachel Black, The Orpheus Centre Events Fundraiser Megan Robson and Theatre Manager for the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre Ash Benzaiten© Getty
Sophie and Edward at a theatre performance of Starlight Express on 7 August

The Duke and Duchess' daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, is set to return to St Andrews University for the third year of her English degree in the coming weeks, while their son, James, Earl of Wessex, is likely to have started studying for his A-Levels.

James, 16, received his GCSE exam results last month but Buckingham Palace did not share his grades. Lady Lousie and James are not expected to carry out royal duties in future.

Sophie's appearance at the Paralaympics comes just weeks after she also attended the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she was seen celebrating Team GB's female cyclists winning their first gold medal at the Bercy Arena.

