Meghan Markle recycles her most controversial dress and wears it like a total bombshell

Few can wear red quite as exceptionally as the Duchess of Sussex.

Stepping into the limelight without her husband Prince Harry on Saturday evening, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024. She wore a spellbinding scarlet dress from one of her favourite designers, Carolina Herrera.

It's not the first time the Duchess has worn the red plunge column gown, which features a dramatic plunging neckline and detachable, billowing overskirt. © Shutterstock Meghan wore a figure-skimming Carolina Herrera gown

The raven-haired Duchess looked beautiful at the time, sweeping her glossy hair into a neat, ballerina-esque updo and slipping into scarlet-hued Giuseppe Zanotti slingback pumps. © Getty The first time Meghan wore the dress, it had a billowing satin train She accessorized with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana's diamond tennis bracelet, along with her Cartier 'Love' bracelet in yellow gold and delicate diamond leaf earrings.

Giving her dress a 2024 revamp, three years on from the last memorable time she wore it, the mother-of-two chose to re-wear her unforgettable bombshell dress. © Getty The mother-of-two wore the same dress without it's dramatic full skirt This time, Meghan removed the billowing scarlet skirt, revealing a slimline silhouette, fluid column dress elevated with a thigh-high split.

Meghan's tumbling black hair was styled in effortless beachy waves that fell past her shoulders as she rocked a natural, glowy makeup and went without jewellery - aside from her striking, three-stone diamond engagement ring - keeping her dress the talking point of her look. © Getty The Duchess sported flowing, beachy waves

Royals recycling red carpet looks It's not the first time royalty has gone against the fashion grain and recycled a pre-loved look. Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, is one of the most prolific outfit repeaters in the royal family, while Catherine, the Princess of Wales has been known to wear the same dress to the same event, several years in a row. © Shutterstock / Getty The Princess Royal often wears the same clothes decades apart

In 2023, Kate refashioned a white Grecian-inspired Alexander McQueen dress at the BAFTAs, switching up the neckline and adding black opera gloves to make it almost unrecognisable from the same dress she wore to the BAFTAs in 2019. © Getty The Princess of Wales re-wore one of her famous dresses