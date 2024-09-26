Prince Edward heads overseas as daughter Lady Louise Windsor returns to university

The Duke of Edinburgh travels all over the UK and abroad for his royal duties, and this week Prince Edward has been in Monaco.

The King's brother, 60, arrived at Nice Côte d'Azur Airport from London on Tuesday, with his visit centred around his role as Chairman of The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award.

The charity supports young people to find their purpose, place and passion in the world, and was founded by Edward's father, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, in 1956.

Edward attended a dinner at the Stelios Foundation Conference Hall on Tuesday, which saw guests raise €102,000 (around £85,000) for the charity, according to local media.

The Duke also visited the International School of Monaco, the British School of Monaco and St Paul's Anglican Church Monaco.

He then joined a Blue Marine Foundation reception hosted by Prince Albert of Monaco at the Yacht Club de Monaco on Wednesday event.

© Getty Prince Albert pictured with wife Princess Charlene in July

Edward's overseas trip comes as his daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, returned to the University of St Andrews in Scotland to start the third year of her English degree.

The young royal, who has competed in carriage driving competitions this summer, has enrolled in a four-year course, as is standard at Scottish universities.

© Getty Images Lady Louise at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May

Meanwhile, the Duke's wife, Sophie, travelled to Tanzania last week in her capacity as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, where she also delivered a message from the King.

There's set to be more overseas engagements for the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh next month, as they travel to Malta on 7 October.

The royal family shares a close affinity with the country as it's where the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip enjoyed life as newlyweds.

After their wedding in November 1947, the couple lived in Malta from 1949 to 1951, where Philip was stationed as a naval officer and when their eldest children Charles and Anne were infants.

