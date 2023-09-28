Patrick J Adams deletes photos of Meghan Markle and reveals why

Photos of Meghan Markle disappeared from her former co-star, Patrick J Adams' Instagram account on Wednesday, after he uploaded a slew of throwback snaps from their Suits days.

Patrick - who played Meghan's love interest Michael Ross on the show from 2011-2017 - posted several photos of the whole cast, including four photos of the Duchess of Sussex. Alongside one of her and actress Sarah Rafferty posing as their characters on set, Patrick he wrote: "I miss my friends."

© USA Network Meghan and Patrick were married in the show

However, a day after the photos were shared, they were deleted and Patrick took to his Instagram Stories to reveal why.

He penned: "The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections.

Patrick shared a statement as to why he deleted the photos

"It was an embarrassing oversight for which I'm incredibly sorry. So grateful to those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead. #sagaftrastrong."

Since Meghan left the show after its season nine finale, she and Patrick have remained friends with he and his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellasaio, attending her and Prince Harry's royal wedding in 2018.

© USA Network The photos showed Meghan, Sarah Rafferty and Patrick

This isn't the first time Patrick felt the need to delete photos of the Duchess. Back in 2017, Patrick shared a photo of Meghan kissing him on the cheek but again, the photo was quickly removed.

Whilst the actor didn't confirm whether he was asked to delete the candid snap, he did tell Esquire: "Oh, yeah. I live in a world where you can't post things about Meghan.

"I had this onslaught of people retweeting the thing, people thinking it was a recent picture, and I just thought, 'What the hell is going on?' It was such an innocent moment of sentimentality that was twisted into something totally different.

"It made me feel like… why put myself through this? We’re like brother and sister, it’s not like it was lurid or anything, but it just became a story that people wanted to talk about."