Charles Spencer shares rare intimate photo of late parents
Charles Spencer in a blue jacket© Max Mumby/Indigo

 The ninth Earl Spencer is the doting dad of seven

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Charles Spencer took to social media to share a rare and very personal photo of his late parents, John Spencer and Frances Shand Kydd.

Posting on his Instagram account, the ninth Earl Spencer shared an affectionate photo of his father kissing his mother on the cheek. The sweet image appeared to be taken within the walls of their family home.

Proudly sharing the photo, Charles wrote: "My parents, in the early '60s. For many years, they were passionately in love: I’ve never seen love letters so beautiful and spontaneous. #parents #1960s #embrace #sixtiesstyle #familyphotography."

Sadly, Charles's parents separated in 1969, something that had a significant impact on Charles and his elder sister, the late Princess of Wales. He previously described the event as leaving their childhood "agonising and ruptured."

A young Princess Diana pushing her young brother Charles Spencer on a swing© Hulton Archive
Charles is the younger brother of the late Princess Diana

Frances walked out on their father, John Spencer, fleeing the family home, and after that, five-year-old Diana expected her to return any day.

He previously told The Sunday Times: "While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she'd come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came," he recalled.

Charles Spencer kissing Princess Diana on the cheek© Tim Graham
The siblings were incredibly close

"Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together, and I did talk to her about it."

"Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn't cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn’t do it."

Despite the heartbreak, Charles said, "Coming out the other side has been good."

He added: "The one thing I’ve learnt through all the stuff I’ve tackled is that very few people set out to be destructive."

In June, Charles announced the news that he is divorcing his third wife, Countess Karen, whom he married in 2011. "We got engaged quickly, and I’m sure people thought, 'Here he goes again,' but I was confident," he explained.

The couple share their 12-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte. Since the news, it has been rumoured that Charles is romantically involved with Viking Age archaeologist Cat Jarman.

The pair were spotted walking hand in hand during a night out at the theatre following Charles's shock divorce news.

Last week, the couple said they had "grown close" in an interview with The Times. The Earl said: "We are close. Well, close enough."

