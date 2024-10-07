Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman break silence on their rumoured romance

Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman have broken their silence about their rumoured romance. Speaking to The Times, the couple were quizzed about their relationship in a joint interview with Reverend Richard Coles.

Following rumours that Charles and Cat, a Viking Age archaeologist, had "grown close", the Earl said: "We are close. Well, close enough."

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID Charles Spencer and Cat Jarman confirmed their relationship after months of speculation

Charles, who confirmed his divorce from Karen Gordon in June, remained coy. Asked about his dynamic with Cat, he responded: "We're not that domestic really, are we? No, I mean, I love Richard just as much, but just in a different way," he joked.

© Getty Charles and his wife Karen announced their split in June

Since 2023, Charles and Cat have co-hosted The Rabbit Hole Detective – a historical podcast – alongside Richard. They first met when Charles asked Cat to excavate parts of Althorp House, becoming good friends.

According to the Mail on Sunday, Cat is currently separated from her husband, with whom she shares two children. Meanwhile, Charles, who has been married three times, is a proud father of seven.

© Marta Perez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Cat is an archaeologist and bestselling author

With their romance blossoming, the duo told The Times that Charles had met with some of Cat's colleagues, one of whom suggested that he has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Charles, who finds concentration difficult, remarked that he is ADD rather than ADHD, noting that he isn't hyperactive.

"There's the hyper-focus thing you can do as well," Cat said, turning to him. "That's the other part of it. You get really into a topic and you'll sort of disappear."

© TOPSTAR-WJ IMAGES/BACKGRID Charles and Cat pictured heading to the theatre

Charles and Cat first sparked romance rumours in June, after they were spotted enjoying a theatre trip in London. As they headed to the hit comedy musical, The Book of Mormon, photos showed Charles with his hand on the Norwegian archaeologist and author's back. The pair appeared happy and relaxed.

Their outing took place just over a week after Charles had announced his split from Karen Gordon. Confirming their divorce in an interview published on 8 June 2024, he said: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children and to my grandchildren and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Countess Karen continued to live at Althorp after their split, before confirming that she was looking for a new UK residence

Charles and Karen reportedly told staff at Althorp, the Spencer family seat in Northamptonshire, in March that their marriage was ending. It is thought the emotional strain of writing his childhood memoir A Very Private School, in which Charles said he had suffered physical and sexual abuse while at boarding school, played a part in the marriage breakdown.

Canadian-born Karen continued to stay at Althorp following their split, but in August she announced that she was searching for a new UK residence. "I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next," she said on Instagram.

"I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate."

Karen added that she would be taking her beloved sheep with her when she moves from the estate. "And for those of you who have been asking, don't worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me. In the meantime, I hope you are all having a wonderful summer," she penned.