Charles Spencer's home transformed into breathtaking tribute to late Princess Diana

Charles Spencer took to social media on Monday to reveal a special tribute to his sister, Princess Diana.

The ninth Earl Spencer shared a touching snap of the glorious memorial for the late Princess of Wales, covered in beautiful fresh flowers that were gifted to him when Althorp Estate was opened last month.

Captioning the image, he wrote: "Some of the flowers kindly brought to ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ last month, when the House and Grounds were open."

The special area dedicated to Diana features a beautiful silhouette image surrounded by flowers.

The update comes as the Earl prepares for a significant family change, as his estranged wife, Countess Karen, and their daughter, Lady Charlotte, prepare to move out of the sprawling estate following the news of their divorce.

© Instagram Althorp House's resident sheep Lucky and Minty

Karen revealed last week that she will be taking Charlotte's pony, as well as Althorp's resident sheep, Lucky and Minty.

In a lengthy statement accompanying a photo of the two sheep, she wrote: “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I’ll be posting more regularly again starting in September.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and his wife Karen married in 2012

“I’m currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the autumn, I look forward to closing this chapter with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful estate."

She later added: "In this picture, one of my favourite projects, the gates to the walled kitchen garden, with Lucky and Minty posing. I know many of you have been asking what we found when we did the excavation. You won't believe it! Can’t wait to share. And for those of you who have been asking, don’t worry, Lucky and Minty will be coming with me [red heart emoji]."

The couple's daughter, Charlotte, 12, has been making the most of the vast grounds and was also filmed by her mum as she rode her horse without a saddle in a candid video, which you can see below.

Karen captioned the video: "What could be better than a bareback canter through the Deer Park? Charlotte’s favourite evening activity [red heart emoji] #pony #bareback #sunsetride #horse."