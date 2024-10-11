Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Camilla's next tiara moment revealed – details
Subscribe
Queen Camilla's next tiara moment revealed – details
Queen Camilla wearing a tiara© Chris Jackson

Queen Camilla's next tiara moment revealed – details

The King and Queen will host the Emir of Qatar

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Buckingham Palace has confirmed when Queen Camilla will next don a tiara as the Queen and her husband, King Charles, are due to host the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Emir is also due to be joined by his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, when the royal couple pay a visit to the country from 3rd to 4th December. The duo will be paying a state visit to the United Kingdom after accepting the offer, which was extended by the monarch.

WATCH: Relive Princess Kate's best tiara looks

It is highly likely that during their trip to the United Kingdom, the King and Queen will host a State Banquet for their royal guests, like they did when the Japanese Emperor and Empress visited earlier in the year.

HELLO!'s online royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey previously explained: "Tiaras are usually reserved for state banquets, the Queen's annual Diplomatic Corps reception and for Her Majesty, the State Opening of Parliament."

King Charles with the Qatari Emir© Sean Gallup
The King last met the Emir at COP28

Details about the Emir's itinerary will be announced in due course.

The Emir and his consort have paid eight visits to the United Kingdom during his reign, which began in 2013. The couple's most recent visit was during the King's coronation last year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla talking to children in Qatar© Chris Jackson
Charles and Camilla visited Qatar in 2013

Charles has visited the country eight times, all while he was the Prince of Wales, and Camilla has joined him on two of these trips, once in 2007 and the second in 2013.

Camilla was last seen wearing a tiara during Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's state visit in June. During the State Banquet, the royal was seen wearing a cream silk crepe embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, alongside the Burmese ruby and diamond tiara.

Queen Camilla wearing a tiara© Getty Images
The royal has stunned in several tiaras

Camilla also debuted the King's family order, a tradition that sees female royals wearing a picture of the monarch, which dates back to the time of King George IV.

Masako also wore her own tiara for the event, the Chrysanthemum tiara.

Queen Camilla with Empress Masako, Emperor Naruhito and King Charles© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
The Japanese royal stunned in her own tiara

It's currently unclear whether the Princess of Wales will be at the event and therefore wear her own tiara. The royal has been undertaking a light programme of public engagements since she announced she had completed chemotherapy in a video message update released on 9 September.

Kate is reportedly hoping to join the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday next month.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participation in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More