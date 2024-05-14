Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's royal tiara rule that has flown under the radar
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Princess Kate's royal tiara rule that has flown under the radar

Prince William's wife has been known to rock an array of heirloom tiaras

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Kate is nothing short of a royal style icon. Since she joined the royal family in 2011, the Princess of Wales, 42, has been the ultimate one to watch when it comes to British royal fashion. 

Aside from her plethora of stylish daytime looks ranging from power suits to laid-back trainers worn to community-based public engagements, Prince William's wife possesses an unrivaled ability to rock a royal heirloom tiara at historic and widely-documented occasions.

William smiling at Kate at Wimbledon 2022© Getty
Prince William's wife is a style icon

But there is a secret rule that the future queen must follow when it comes to tiara-wearing and it is an area of protocol that has flown under the radar. 

Royal rule

Tiaras are only to be worn in the evening. It goes against royal protocol for Princess Kate or for any permitted royal tiara-wearer to sport the glistening headwear in the daytime. This means that even the most important of events that happen during the day call for other accessories to adorn the royal's pristine updos, whether that be a hat, fascinator, or headband.

Kate Middleton wears velvet gown with Lover's Knot tiara© Getty
Kate has worn some amazing tiaras over the years

Who can wear royal tiaras?

This is not the only rule that the Princess has to follow when it comes to sporting the finest of tiaras, and in fact, the second rule applies not only to Prince William's wife. 

Duchess Sophie in a blue dress with a sash and a diamond tiara© Getty
Sophie debuted her tweaked bridal tiara at a state banquet in 2019

Age-old royal protocol dictates that only married royal women can wear tiaras, meaning the likes of Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh and Princess Anne are welcome to join Princess Kate in tiara-sporting, but even 'princesses of the blood' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, couldn't wear one until their wedding days. 

Princess Anne wearing Festoon tiara© Getty
Princess Anne has worn the Festoon tiara

Rule-breaking brides

The exception to the rule when royal ladies can wear tiaras is on their wedding day. Princess Kate has refrained from wearing a tiara as part of her daytime wedding guest attire but did, of course, wow in an heirloom piece from Queen Elizabeth's collection on her wedding day. 

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, smiles as they travel in the 1902 State Landau carriage along the Processional Route to Buckingham Palace, in London, on April 29, 2011. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)© Getty
Kate wore the Cartier 'Halo' tiara and custom earrings

The mother-of-three stunned in the Cartier Halo tiara which is made up of 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie on their wedding day© Getty
Sophie wore the Anthemion tiara with pearls from Prince Edward on her wedding day

Prince Edward's wife Duchess Sophie wore the breathtaking Anthemion wedding tiara, which was also a gift from the late Queen and was made from Queen Victoria's jewels. She has since re-worn the piece as a wedding guest to the nuptials of Crown Prince Haakon married Crown Princess Mette-Marit in 2001, and again in 2004 when Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark tied the knot.

Duchess Sophie in a blue dress and a tiara with her husband Prince Edward© Getty
The royal has worn her bridal tiara on several occasions, including to Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit's 2001 nuptials

Meanwhile, Princess Anne rocked the dazzling diamond-adorned Queen Mary fringe tiara when she married her first husband Mark Phillips in 1973 - the same wedding tiara worn by her late mother and by Princess Beatrice in 2020. She has since worn beautiful tiaras at state banquets.

Princess Anne with Captain Mark Phillips on her wedding day, and Prince Edward and Lady Sarah Chatto© Getty
Princess Anne wore a tiara on her wedding day

Princess Kate's best tiara-wearing moments

Prince William and Kate will reunite publicly with King Charles and Queen Camilla following revelations from new royal book Endgame© Getty
Princess Kate wore the Lotus Tiara at a 2022 Diplomatic Reception

Over the years, the Princess of Wales has wowed in several tiaras, including most recently the Strathmore rose tiara to the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace held last November to welcome the Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee. 

Kate Middleton wearing The Lover's Knot tiara© Getty
The Lover's Knot tiara is Kate's go-to

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Queen Mary's twinning tiara moment that went unnoticed 

Kate also wore the Lotus Flower tiara in 2022 to the annual Reception for Members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace and the Cambridge Lover's Knot when King Charles welcomed the president of South Africa to Buckingham Palace.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more