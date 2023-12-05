The King and Queen were reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales as the royals hosted guests at the annual Diplomatic reception.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, mingled with 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps in the state rooms at Buckingham palace on Tuesday evening.

Buckingham Palace shared an official portrait of the foursome in the palace's 1844 Room.

The King wore a tuxedo while his wife looked glamorous in a cream embroidered evening gown by Fiona Claire and jewels from the late Queen Elizabeth II's collection.

For the second time this year, Camilla sported the Girls of Great Britain and Ireland Tiara along with the late Queen's diamond bracelet and the late Queen Mother's diamond brooch.

Kate, 41, looked stunning in a shimmering pink Jenny Packham gown, previously worn at the Jordan royal wedding in June, which she accessorised with her go-to jewels, the Lover's Knot tiara.

© Alamy The Lover's Knot tiara was a favourite of the late Princess Diana

The Princess also wore the late Queen's Greville Chandelier earrings - the diamond jewels were given to Princess Elizabeth by her parents as a wedding gift in 1947.

© Alamy Kate wowed in a Jenny Packham dress and the Lover's Knot tiara

William donned a tuxedo and like the King and Queen, displayed his Garter star and sash.

© Getty Kate also wore the late Queen's Greville Chandelier earrings

The Diplomatic Reception takes place annually at Buckingham Palace, with Charles hosting for the first time last year, just three months into his reign.

Earlier in the day, Kate opened a new children's surgery unit at Evelina London Children's Hospital in London.

The new £55 million children’s day surgery unit enables staff to provide a one-stop service for youngsters needing surgery.

Chatting to one family in a pre-op cubicle, Kate said: "It’s always nerve-wracking as a parent; I've taken mine into hospital for different things. You're always at least worried but you've got a great team (here)."

© Getty The King and Queen mingling with guests

© Getty Kate previously wore the dress and jewels to the Jordan royal wedding

William was also spotted as he was reunited with Big Issue seller Dave Martin to sell copies in London.

© Getty Prince William chatting to guests

Kensington Palace later shared an image of the outing on social media.

Meanwhile, the King was given a handwritten Christmas letter by a young girl as he visited Coptic Orthodox Church Centre UK in Stevenage, Hertfordshire.

