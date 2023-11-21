The Prince and Princess of Wales wow at glittering state banquet - best photos

The King and Queen made a grand entrance at the South Korean state banquet on Tuesday evening.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 76, were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales as they hosted President South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee for the white-tie dinner.

It marked a rare tiara moment for the royal ladies with an array of glittering jewels from the vaults on display.

Queen Camilla wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's Burmese Ruby tiara for the first time with a red velvet Fiona Clare gown.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales debuted a new tiara from the royal vaults - the Strathmore Rose tiara - which once belonged to the late Queen Mother.

Around 171 guests were in attendance at the banquet in the Palace's opulent ballroom.

Guests including K-pop stars Blackpink – made up of band members Jenni Kim, Jisoo Kim, Lisa Manobal and Rose Park – and Birmingham City footballer Cho So-hyun dined on a menu of warm tartlet of soft poached egg and spinach puree, breast of Windsor pheasant with croquette of celeriac and calvados sauce and salad, with a mango ice cream bombe for dessert.

© Getty The King and Queen pose for a photograph with the President and First Lady

© Getty Kate looked beautiful in a white embroidered gown by Jenny Packham

The King and President Yoon were expected to give speeches after dinner.

It comes after a busy day of engagements for the royal family, with Prince William and Kate greeting and accompanying the South Korean leader and his wife from their hotel to Whitehall.

© James Whatling The Duchess of Gloucester wore an emerald tiara

The King and Queen were present for the ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade, with Charles and President Yoon inspecting a Guard of Honour, formed by F Company Scots Guard.

The royals and their guests then travelled back to Buckingham Palace in a traditional carriage procession, with the King seated with the Korean president in the Australian state coach.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Kate posed for a photograph with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee

After a private lunch, the King and Queen were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh as President Yoon and Mrs Kim viewed a special exhibition in the palace's Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to the Republic of Korea.

See the tender moment captured between William and Kate after they viewed the exhibits...

WATCH: Prince William shares a look of love with Princess Kate

The couple were then joined by the Duke of Gloucester for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Korean War Memorial to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the war.

