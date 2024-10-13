Mike Tindall reveals unknown detail about Princess Kate's fitness regime

The Princess of Wales is incredibly sporty and has long been committed to a disciplined fitness regime.

Aside from dabbling in sailing, cycling and yoga, it's believed that the royal mother-of-three also follows an exercise routine jam-packed with cardio and weight training.

In particular, Kate, 42, appears to have a real penchant for running. Mike Tindall made the revelation during a new interview with The Telegraph.

Sharing a glimpse inside the Wales family's passion for sports, the former rugby union player said: "George loves his football. I've played numerous times in the garden with him. He's passionate about Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he'll sit down and watch that game."

He continued: "They're just a family who love sport. Catherine loves her running."

Elsewhere in the interview, Mike spoke candidly about his own family life with his wife Zara and their three children, Mia, ten, Lena, six, and youngest Lucas, three.

Hailing from a sporty family - equestrian Zara won silver in the 2012 Olympics and Mike was part of England's 2003 World Cup-winning team - it's perhaps no surprise that the Tindall clan are seemingly following in their parents' footsteps.

Reflecting on son Lucas' unbridled enthusiasm, he shared: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people."

Mike added: "He's such a typical boy, you almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won't sleep. You're built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."

It's been a busy period for the British royals. While the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh recently travelled to Malta for a four-day royal tour, earlier this week, Kate carried out her first public engagement since completing chemotherapy treatment.

On Thursday, the royal joined her husband Prince William on a poignant visit to Southport where they met with three bereaved families, first responders and members of the local community.

The couple spent time privately with the bereaved families of Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, who was critically wounded during the attack which took place on 29 July.

Later, they visited the Southport Community Centre where they joined emergency responders involved in the attack to hear about their experiences and meet health practitioners supporting the "blue light" community in Southport.

Following their visit, the couple posted on social media: "We continue to stand with everyone in Southport. Meeting the community today has been a powerful reminder of the importance of supporting one another in the wake of unimaginable tragedy. You will remain in our thoughts and prayers. W & C."