Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen royal wedding kiss with husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank look more in love than ever as the royal shared a rare couple photograph to mark their sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The sweet post included two photos from the couple's wedding day, with a rare moment of PDA in an unseen black-and-white snap.

"Best day ever marrying you... Happy 6th anniversary my love [heart emoji]," Eugenie penned in the caption.

It's an exciting time for the York family after Princess Beatrice announced she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child next spring.

Eugenie and Jack are parents to sons August, three, and one-year-old Ernest. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Eugenie admitted that her boys aren't yet aware they have another cousin on the way.

"I haven't got that far yet," she said. "I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realise but no, they don't get it. Just yet."

The Princess and her young family split their time between Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London and Portugal, where Jack works at a property development business, Discovery Land Company.

The pair first met when Eugenie was on a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland in 2010, with the Princess saying it was "love at first sight" in their engagement interview in 2018.

After seven years of dating, Jack proposed to Eugenie during their trip to Nicaragua, and later chose a beautiful engagement ring with a rare padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Describing the moment, Eugenie said: "The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon. [It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn't be happier."

The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte among those chosen to be in their bridal party.

Blushing bride Eugenie stunned in a wedding dress designed by British fashion designers, Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of Peter Pilotto, which was designed to proudly display her scoliosis scar on her back.

The Princess also borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Eugenie and Jack became parents with the birth of their first son August on 9 February 2021 at The Portland Hospital in London. Their second child Ernest arrived on 30 May 2023.

