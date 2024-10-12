Mike Tindall reveals why parenting son Lucas is so different to daughters Mia and Lena

Mike Tindall is a doting father to his three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas, but the former rugby player has now spoken about how parenting his only son is different than his young girls.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mike explained: "You can't stop him. He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled. He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people.

WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall are the ultimate royal power couple - here's why

"He's such a typical boy, you almost have to run him into the ground with exercise, like a dog, otherwise he won't sleep. You're built that way. So, being fully masculine, which a lot of rugby players are, is not a bad thing."

Last month, young Lucas was a little "wild child" during an outing with his dad and older sisters while they supported mum Zara Tindall at the Burghley House Trials.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lucas joined his family on an outing last month

Lucas was seen playing around with sister Lena as they enjoyed some time together on a wooden box and Lucas even seemed to practice some kung fu moves.

During their outing, Lucas, who has Philip as a middle name, ended up riding on his dad's shoulders as he enjoyed some ice cream, getting most of it over his face.

© Getty Images Mike shared his views on parenting Lucas

This middle name holds a special significance for both Zara and Mike, being a reference to Zara's late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Mike's own father.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2017, Mike reflected on his father's Parkinson's disease diagnosis, saying: "It's difficult for everyone who has it to come to terms with losing that strength. He's had to adapt to a lot in the last few years."

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Mike is also a dad to Mia and Lena

He added: "He still wants to get out there with Mia [Zara and Mike's daughter]. Unfortunately he can't do it to the same level he wants to, his brain wants to. You can see it's frustrating for him."

Elsewhere in the Telegraph interview, Mike spoke of his bond with Prince George. "George loves his football," he explained. "I've played numerous times in the garden with him.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike revealed George's sporty interests

"He's passionate about Aston Villa, too. Wherever he is, he'll sit down and watch that game. They're just a family who love sport."