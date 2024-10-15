Exciting news for King Charles ahead of royal tour

King Charles had good reason to celebrate on Tuesday!

In a major shake-up, His Majesty's charity, The Prince's Trust, finally unveiled its new logo and tagline under its new name, The King's Trust Group.

The royal set up the Prince's Trust in 1976

The new logo has been created pro-bono by renowned creative director and former beneficiary, James Sommerville OBE, who was himself supported by the charity in 1986.

Of his involvement, James said: "It is both an honour and a privilege to creatively lead the Trust's new brand – an organisation that has meant so much to me for almost 40 years.

Charles trying his hand at decorating cupcakes with a group of young people taking a course named 'Explore'

"The crown in the logo honours His Majesty King Charles III and the heritage he represents, while the shapes in the crown represent three people – a young person at the centre, supported by mentors, staff, and everyone who rallies behind the mission to empower young people. It's a symbol of connection and community."

He went on to say: "I realise that I was once that young person at the centre being helped by others. If this new identity can help shine a light on the importance of support and empowerment, then I feel I’ve fulfilled something deeply meaningful.

"I hope this refreshed brand, timeless yet relevant, serves as a sign of hope and togetherness for the next generation, just as The Trust was for me all those years ago."

The monarch at The Prince's Trust TK Maxx And Homesense Awards 2022 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Trust's new tagline, 'Working for young people', reaffirms the Group's commitment to young people, and its mission is to work for young people, by empowering them to build the skills for a brighter future.

News of the charity's name change was first announced back in November last year. Ahead of his 75th birthday, it was announced that the King's organisations, including the Prince's Trust and the Prince's Foundation, would have their names updated to reflect Charles' change of title.

Charles mingling with guests during a reception for the winners of The 20th Prince's Trust Awards at Buckingham Palace

Charles set up The King's Trust in 1976 as a way to empower young people from disadvantaged communities. The charity aims to help them build a better future for themselves through employment, education and enterprise.

In 2015, the organisation began expanding internationally with bases in Canada, Australia, the USA and New Zealand.

The royal couple are set to undertake a royal tour of Australia and Samoa this autumn

Charles' exciting news comes ahead of his royal tour of Australia and Samoa.

His Majesty and Queen Camilla will travel overseas from 18 to 26 October, first carrying out engagements Down Under before heading to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Highlights of the Australian leg will see the royal couple spending time in the capital Canberra meeting leading figures and paying their respects to the country's fallen, while in western Sydney they will attend a community barbecue – a staple of Australian culture.