King Charles will not attend the Cop29 climate meeting in Azerbaijan after advice received from the government, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Cop29 begins in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 11 November, just over a fortnight after the royals' long-haul visit to Australia and Samoa.

© Shutterstock The monarch will not attend the Cop29 climate meeting in Azerbaijan

The attendance of His Majesty, who is currently receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, or any other member of the royal family at the international gathering hinges on advice from the government.

Charles attended Cop28 in Dubai last year, but controversially was not invited to attend Cop27 in Egypt back in 2022.

© Getty Images Charles giving a speech at the opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit during COP28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

This isn't the first time the 75-year-old's schedule has been tweaked in recent months. Several changes have been implemented with regards to Charles and Queen Camilla's overseas visit between 18-26 October.

They are due to carry out engagements Down Under before heading to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

Charles will continue with his ongoing treatment right up until he flies but his doctors are happy for it to be briefly stopped while he is away on his high-profile trip, the Daily Mail reports.

© Getty Images The King and Queen will visit Australia and Samoa this October

The treatment will then continue as soon as he returns to the UK.

In a major change to their schedule, their tour will not include a stop in New Zealand due to Charles's ongoing treatment for cancer.

© Getty Images King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment

While it was previously hoped that the King would visit the island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, his doctors advised that an extended programme should be avoided to prioritise his continued recovery, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The palace added: "In close consultation with the Australian and New Zealand prime ministers, and with due regard for the pressures of time and logistics, it has therefore been agreed to limit the visit to Samoa and Australia only.

"Their Majesties send their warmest thanks and good wishes to all parties for their continued support and understanding."

© Getty Images The royal couple last visited Australia in 2018

It's understood that the couple's programme will be subject to doctors' advice, with any necessary modifications to be made on health grounds.

Their historic tour will be the first trip Down Under by a reigning monarch since 2011, when Elizabeth II visited for the last time.

The royal couple last visited Australia back in 2018, when they represented the late Queen Elizabeth II at the Commonwealth Games.