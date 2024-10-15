Princess Kate shares personal and moving message to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

The Princess of Wales has marked the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week with a moving message.

Taking to her social media channels, Kate shared an image of a candle and penned: "Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight C."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess of Wales joins husband Prince William for emotional outing

The royal's message coincides with the 'Wave of Light', the culmination of Baby Loss Awareness Week where people across the world light candles to honour pregnancies and baby loss.

Kate releases an annual message to mark the emotional day, and last year she and her husband, Prince William, said: "Taking a moment this #BabyLossAwarenessWeek to think about all those who've been affected by pregnancy and baby loss. In this thread there are organisations and resources that are providing support and advice to families and loved ones who need it most."

Kate's moving post View post on Instagram

The royal couple included contact details for Child Bereavement UK, writing: "Child Bereavement UK @cbukhelp, offers a support helpline if you've been affected by child bereavement at any time. Please do reach out if you feel it could help you or someone you know."

Also included were links to the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, Sands UK and the team at Tommys.

© Pool The royal shared the touching message

Members of the royal family have been open about their experiences of baby loss, including the Duchess of Edinburgh who had an ectopic pregnancy in 2001.

Speaking to reporters outside of the hospital at the time, her husband Prince Edward said: "It's obviously a very traumatic time and my wife has… It's quite the most painful thing anyone can undergo.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh has been open with her experience of baby loss

"It's a pretty traumatic experience. As the pain reduces, so the relief will increase. I want to add my thanks to all the medical team who have done a fantastic job and reacted so quickly and have handled things so professionally."

Zara Tindall and Meghan Markle have also been open about their experiences, with the latter sharing the sad news in an open letter for the New York Times titled, 'The Losses We Share'.