Marius Borg Høiby denies allegations he assaulted two of his former girlfriends following 8 police interviews

Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, has denied allegations that he assaulted two of his former girlfriends on Wednesday.

Nora Haukland and Juliane Snekkestad came forward after Marius allegedly "physically and psychologically" assaulted a woman in her 20s, believed to be his girlfriend, on 4 August. While Marius admitted to assaulting his current girlfriend, after being interviewed eight times by the police, he denied assaulting his two former girlfriends.

© Julian Parker - Getty Marius is Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son

The defence lawyer of the princess’s son, Øyvind Bratlien, said: "Marius Borg Høiby has already finished his interrogations. He has been questioned by the police eight times in total, where he has explained himself thoroughly and in detail," the lawyer told Norwegian channel TV2.

"Borg Høiby has admitted to three turbulent relationships, in which he obviously takes responsibility for his part, and he has given explanations about the abuses in the relationships close to one of them. In the cases of Haukland and Snekkestad, he does not declare himself guilty," added the lawyer defending Princess Mette-Marit’s son.

© Getty Marius with his mother, stepfather and half-siblings in 2019

During his interviews, Marius acknowledged making a threat to another man. According to TV2, the offended man received a message from Marius on Instagram, where he wrote that the offended party was "a [expletive] dead man".

Øyvind added: "When it comes to the most serious parts of the charge, he denies criminal guilt."

Following his 30-hour detainment at Oslo police station on 4 August, Marius issued an official statement apologising for his behaviour. It read: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment while intoxicated, after having consumed alcohol and cocaine following an argument.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"I have several mental disorders, which means that throughout my childhood and adult life I have had and continue to have several challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something for which I have been in treatment in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."

He added: "Drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the Frogner apartment on Sunday night last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done and will give sincere explanations to the police. [...] I also want to apologise to my family. I know that my actions have affected you greatly."

Marius was arrested for a second time on 15 September. On Saturday, it was later confirmed that Marius had contacted one of the alleged victims on 10 September using a hidden phone number, thus violating his restraining order.

After his interviews, Petter Grødem, Juliane’s assistance lawyer, told TV2: "I have had a short conversation with Juliane. She had hoped that he would admit to what she has accused him of, but is unfortunately not surprised that apparently it has not turned out that way."