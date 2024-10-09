Meghan Markle’s best friend Kelly Mckee Zajfen makes rare comment about the duchess

Meghan MarklMeghan Markle made a dazzling appearance at the prestigious Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala over the weekend, but it wasn’t just her stunning look that caught everyone’s attention. It was the heartfelt support she showed for her close friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, that truly stole the show.

Kelly, who has been one of Meghan’s dearest friends for years, took to Instagram to share a rare and touching post about their friendship and the impactful evening they spent together supporting a cause that’s close to both of their hearts.

The co-founder of the Alliance of Moms expressed her gratitude and admiration for Meghan’s steadfast commitment to the children’s hospital, revealing a glimpse into the strength of their friendship and the causes that bind them.

Recommended video You may also like Meghan Markle's best looks

“I was beyond grateful to share in this beautiful evening with one of my closest friends,” Kelly wrote, alongside a candid photo of the two beaming on the red carpet.

In the shot, Kelly is seen warmly embracing Meghan, who looked every inch the Hollywood star in a show-stopping, red-hot gown that turned heads as she made her surprise appearance. Meghan, 42, chose a striking crimson ensemble that featured elegant detailing, paired with her signature soft waves and a radiant smile.

© Instagram Meghan and Kelly have a special friendship

Kelly went on to praise Meghan’s dedication to philanthropy, describing her support for the hospital as “truly inspiring.” She added, “I’m so grateful to have you by my side.” This emotional tribute captured not only Meghan’s commitment to making a difference but also the deep connection between the two women.

The glamorous gala wasn’t just about glitz and glamour for Kelly. It was a night filled with meaning and emotion, as the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles holds a particularly special place in her heart. In her post, Kelly opened up about her family’s journey with the medical center, sharing how they have been a source of hope and strength for her daughter, Lily, who has been bravely facing heart issues since she was just a toddler.

© Instagram Kelly with her son

“Our journey began when she was just two and a half, and from that day forward, we’ve experienced nothing but kindness, hope, care, and unmatched expertise,” Kelly wrote in her heartfelt caption. “Our team at Children’s has given us strength during the most challenging moments, and their continued commitment to Lily’s care has made all the difference to our family.”

But while the evening was a celebration of hope and perseverance, it was also a poignant reminder of the loss Kelly has endured. She and her husband, Julian, tragically lost Lily’s twin brother, George, at the age of nine due to complications from COVID-19 and viral meningitis. It was a devastating blow for their family, and Kelly has since channeled her grief into activism and awareness, working tirelessly to support other families and honor George’s memory.

© Getty Images Meghan attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday evening

Reflecting on her son’s legacy, Kelly has continued to raise awareness through the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament, which Meghan and Prince Harry, 39, attended last month to show their unwavering support. The event, which marked Prince Harry’s 40th birthday, was a heartfelt tribute to George and a testament to the Sussexes’ deep involvement in local charitable causes.

“It was such a special moment to have them there,” Kelly shared. “Their support means everything to us, and it’s just another example of how they’re always there when it matters most.”

The couple’s presence at the tournament highlighted just how much they’ve embraced their life in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. Now settled in Montecito with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made it a priority to engage with and uplift their community, lending their platform to causes that are close to their hearts.

© Shutterstock Meghan recycled her Carolina Herrera gown

For Meghan, the Children’s Hospital Gala was just the latest in a series of appearances that showcase her dedication to making a positive impact. Earlier this year, Meghan and Kelly teamed up for a charity ski trip in Utah, joined by another longtime friend, Heather Dorak. The trio spent time bonding, reflecting, and rejuvenating in the serene snowy landscape, sharing joyful moments that were as much about friendship as they were about supporting each other’s passions.

“Our journey together has been filled with so many highs and lows, but it’s the unwavering support and love we have for each other that’s made all the difference,” Kelly shared during the trip. “I’m forever grateful to have Meghan by my side, through thick and thin.”

Their friendship has been built on a foundation of mutual admiration and shared values. In April, Meghan was right there with Kelly for the Alliance of Moms charity event, bringing along her former Suits co-star and close friend, Abigail Spencer. The event, which raises awareness for vulnerable mothers and children, was particularly poignant for Kelly, and Meghan’s presence made it even more meaningful.

“When we speak about the people in our lives who lift us up when you need it with undeniable force of pure love, I think of these two,” Kelly wrote of Meghan and Abigail in an Instagram post, adding, “You inspire me. You pick me up when I need it, and you Love Like A Mother!”