Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby arrested for second time - report

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, 27, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly violating a restraining order following "an incident in an apartment".

The eldest son of Mette-Marit and stepson of Crown Prince Haakon was initially arrested and detained on 4 August 2024 on suspicion of "physically and psychologically" assaulting a woman in her 20s believed to be his girlfriend.

According to Spanish news agency EFE, the Oslo Police confirmed that the Norwegian royal was detained and released with more charges after he allegedly contacted one of the victims from a hidden phone number, despite the imposed restraining order.

© Julian Parker Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway's son, Marius Borg Hoiby, was arrested for the second time

The son of Mette-Marit has since denied the claims, while Marius' lawyer Øyvind Bratlien told EFE that in his 17 years as a criminal defence lawyer, he had not "experienced or heard of an arrest with such a weak factual and legal basis".

Marius Borg Høiby breaks silence

Following his first arrest last month, Marius spoke out via his lawyer Braitlin, in a statement shared with Norwegian outlet NRK.

© Julian Parker - Getty Mette-Marit postponed her Paris trip to be with her son Marius following his arrest

He said: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."

"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."

Marius continued: "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and will explain myself truthfully to the police."

For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

© LISE ASERUD - Getty Marius Borg is the eldest child of Mette-Marit

After the charges against Høiby became known, two of his former girlfriends, Juliane Snekkestad and Nora Haukland, accused him of psychological and physical violence.

© LISE AASERUD Princess Ingrid Alexandra (C) poses with her siblings and parents (from L) Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Marius Borg Hoiby

The charge has now been expanded to also include reckless conduct and breach of a restraining order, in addition to another previous case of bodily injury, as explained this Saturday by the Oslo Police.