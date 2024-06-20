Royal photographer decodes Prince William and Kate's 'look of love' at Trooping - 'it wasn't fleeting'

Royal photographer James Whatling has been covering the Prince and Princess of Wales for many years – and his latest royal venture was capturing Trooping the Colour on Saturday, which made waves all over the world as it marked Kate's first public appearance since Christmas Day.
James braved the torrential rain that fell over London on Saturday, but it was all worth it to capture an incredible moment between Prince William and his wife of 13 years, as he explains in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below.
After hours of capturing the royals, from the procession down The Mall to the balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace, James explained to hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, alongside HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash, why Prince William and Kate’s look of love was his favourite photo of the day.
“It's the look, the look between William and Kate,” he says.
“It happened over quite a few frames of it, because it wasn't fleeting. If you look, you can look at the minutiae of it, because you're taking 20 frames a second and so it goes from a little look, and then Kate’s smile broadens, and it's lovely, and it's very much a welcome back,” he explains, before sweetly adding, “It’s good to have you back.”
Of the Wales’, he also said: “They're obviously a very strong unit.”
Elsewhere in the episode, James gives his thoughts on why Queen Camilla might have been hurrying King Charles off the balcony after the flypast. We also talk to CNN anchor and correspondent Max Foster who gives his take on Kate’s ‘unusual’ statement and the significance of the photo taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous.
He also explains the real reason why Prince William is not in a rush to be King and why the Wales’ kids played a very important role in Kate’s public return.