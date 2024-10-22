Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Victoria interrupts military training for glamorous reunion with Queen Mary and Princess Mette-Marit
Crown Princess Victoria joined the Danish and Norwegian royals in Germany© Getty

The Scandinavian royals share a close friendship

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
Crown Princess Victoria interrupted her military training for a special visit to Germany alongside her husband, Prince Daniel, and their European counterparts.

The Swedish royals were joined by Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic countries' joint embassy facility in Berlin on Tuesday.

The three couples attended the ceremony outside the Nordic Embassies in the German capital, where future queen Victoria, 47, delivered a speech.

And in the evening, they all stepped out for an official dinner at the Bellevue presidential palace, with Queen Mary, 52, wowing in a red satin ball gown and Crown Princess Victoria opting for a purple velvet dress.

Norway's future queen consort Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 51, was pretty in a white belted dress with multi-coloured prints.

The royals attended an official dinner at the Bellevue presidential palace© Getty
Her appearance comes just a week after the Norwegian palace had confirmed that the mother-of-three has restarted treatment for pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung condition.

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway attend a dinner for the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden© Getty
Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon

The Scandinavian royals share a close and long standing friendship.

Victoria and Haakon are both godparents to Frederik and Mary's eldest child, Crown Prince Christian, while Victoria is also godmother to Haakon and Mette-Marit's daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra.

Scandinavian royals visit Germany© Getty
The Scandinavian royals visited Germany to mark the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies

In turn, Mary is godmother to Victoria and Daniel's firstborn, Princess Estelle, while Frederik is one of their son Prince Oscar's godparents.

Victoria and Daniel with Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender© Getty
Victoria and Daniel with Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender

Meanwhile, Frederik acted as Haakon's best man on his wedding day to Mette-Marit in 2001.

Crown Princess Victoria's military training

The Swedish royal has temporarily stepped back from some of her public duties as she continues her special officer training with the Swedish Armed Forces.

Crown Princess Victoria arriving at Karolinska University Hospital © SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
The royal began her training in August

The Crown Princess enrolled as a cadet in August and said in a statement she was "looking forward to an interesting and rewarding study time".

The special officer training will take Victoria around 20 months to complete and will teach her about military strategy and tactics, as well as preparing her for her future role as Queen. 

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's moving outing to Southport

