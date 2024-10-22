Liechtenstein royal family announces Princess Marie Caroline's engagement

The Liechtenstein royal family shared some happy news on Tuesday as the Princely House announced the engagement of Hereditary Prince Alois's daughter Princess Marie Caroline to Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer.

While the press release did not share details about the couple's relationship or Leopoldo's proposal, the pair are both based in London.

Princess Marie Caroline, 28, who is the second child of Prince Alois and his wife, Sophie, was born in Switzerland, where she began her education. She later attended Malvern College in Worcestershire, England before studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York.

Marie Caroline, who is not in line to the Liechtensteiner throne, now works in the fashion industry in London, while her husband-to-be is in Investment Management.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Leopoldo, 33, who was born in Caracas, Venezuela, was also educated in the UK, having attended Harrow School and the University of St Andrews, later obtaining a postgraduate degree from Queens College, University of Cambridge.

The Princely House has also confirmed that the wedding will take place in late summer next year, although it is yet to reveal where the nuptials will take place.

© Getty Princess Sophie and Hereditary Prince Alois attended King Charles's coronation in 2023

Marie Caroline will be the first of Alois and Sophie's four children to wed. The couple are also parents to Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus.

© NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA/Shutterstock Marie Caroline with her brothers, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus

The last major royal wedding for the family was the marriage of Princess Marie Astrid to Ralph Worthington in Tuscany in 2021.

The bride wowed in a white embroidered gown and the 19th-century Kinsky Honeysuckle tiara, which features striking honeysuckle motifs in diamonds, silver and gold.

Alois, 56, has been regent of Liechtenstein since 2004, while his father, Hans-Adam II, 79, remains the official head of state.

© HELLO! The Liechtenstein royal family tree

It is the only European monarchy to operate under agnatic primogeniture rules, meaning that women are excluded from the throne and the line of succession.

Landlocked between Austria and Switzerland, Liechtenstein is Europe's fourth-smallest country with a population of just 40,000.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's moving outing to Southport