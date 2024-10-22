Queen Mary of Denmark is a satin dream in royal red ballgown

Queen Mary of Denmark is revered as one of Europe's most stylish royals, and on Monday night she lived up to that moniker. Appearing alongside her husband, King Frederik X, the mum-of-two attended an official dinner held at Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

© Getty Queen Mary and King Frederik X with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender

Reuniting the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, the high-profile event marked the 25th anniversary of the Nordic Embassies in Berlin.

Pictured at the Palace, Queen Mary turned heads in a red A-line gown, complete with cap sleeves, a daring leg slit and a cinched waist. Sweeping her brunette hair into a low chignon, the 52-year-old accessorised with statement silver earrings and a pearl-adorned clutch bag.

© Getty The royal teamed her red satin gown with silver accessories and a pearl-adorned clutch bag

The epitome of radiance, Mary sported soft brown eyeshadow, rose blusher and a high-shine pink lip gloss.

A royal affair, Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway were also in attendance, as was Prince Daniel, Duke of Västergötland and Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden.

© Getty The dinner reunited the heads of state of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden

The state dinner is part of Queen Mary and King Frederik's two-day visit to Germany. Commencing on Monday 21 October, the couple were welcomed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender in an official ceremony. They followed up with a trip to the Reichstag alongside Bundestag President, Baerbel Bas.

Upon their arrival, Mary stepped out in a powder blue coat by Jesper Høvring and a boucle skirt from Emilia Wickstead, which typically retails at £970. Polishing off her ensemble, she added a statement headband, nude stilettos and gold earrings. Coordinating with his wife, King Frederik donned a navy tailored suit and a cool blue tie.

The royal pair have shared some moving moments during their two-day visit, and are often captured laughing together.

© Getty Queen Mary wowed in a powder blue coat and an Emilia Wickstead skirt as she arrived in Germany on Monday

Queen Mary and King Frederik, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, met at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. The then 32-year-old Prince met Tasmanian-born Mary at the Slip Inn in the host city, but kept his royal identity secret from his future bride, only introducing himself as Fred.

© Getty The royal couple pictured on the rooftop terrace of the Reichstag

"The first time that we met or shook hands, I did not know he was the crown prince of Denmark," Mary revealed in 2003. "It was perhaps half an hour or so later that someone came up to me and said, 'Do you know who these people are?'"

After exchanging numbers, Mary and Frederik embarked on a long-distance relationship, which became public knowledge in 2001. A year later, she decided to move from Australia to Denmark to be with Frederik, and by 2003 they were engaged.

The duo's fairytale wedding took place at Copenhagen Cathedral on 14 May 2004. They have since welcomed four children – Crown Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent Frederik Minik Alexander and Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda.

King Frederik ascended to the throne at age 55, on January 14, 2024, succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe II.