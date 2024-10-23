Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry quietly releases new book amid King Charles's royal tour - details
Prince Harry quietly releases new book amid King Charles's royal tour - details
Prince Harry in 2021© Getty

Prince Harry quietly releases new book amid King Charles's royal tour

The Duke of Sussex first released his memoir Spare in January 2023

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
The Duke of Sussex's sensational memoir made headlines when it was first published in January 2023, and now a new version has just hit the shelves.

Prince Harry's book Spare was released in paperback in the US on 22 October and then the UK two days later.

While the Duke has previously hinted there was enough material for another book, there are no additional new chapters in the new version, which is common in paperback editions.

Publishing house Penguin Random House confirmed back in August that the paperback version of Spare "will have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged". 

Among the shocking allegations in the book was Harry claiming that his brother, Prince William, had physically attacked him in his former Kensington Palace home and that his father, the King, had put his own interests above Harry's.

The Duke also branded his stepmother Queen Camilla "dangerous" and claimed she attempted to rehabilitate her image at his cost, saying she sacrificed him on "her personal PR altar".

Harry was last in the UK in September but did not see his father or brother
Harry was last in the UK in September but did not see his father or brother

Speaking about writing the book in an interview with Bryony Gordon in The Telegraph last year, Harry said: "The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it's down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out."

He added: "There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don't want the world to know. Because I don't think they would ever forgive me."

Spare by Prince Harry in paperback

Cover image of Prince Harry's Spare book

The release of Spare in paperback comes amid the King and Queen's historic royal tour of Australia and Samoa

Charles and Camilla landed in the Polynesian nation on Wednesday after spending six days in Sydney and Canberra, with the monarch set to preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

LISTEN: All about King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic tour

