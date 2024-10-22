Prince William reveals how he is spending half term break with George, Charlotte and Louis in surprise message

Prince William has been enjoying a week off with his three children and wife Princess Kate – and it's just been made even better.

His football team, Aston Villa, have become the first team to win three games in the Champions League this season, beating Bologna, Bayern Munich, and BSC Young Boys, and they have also kept three clean sheets, meaning they haven't let in any goals.

William's eldest son George has also become a Villa fan, and was surely watching the match with his dad, as this week he is off school as many of the UK's students enjoy their October half break.

© X Prince William shared a person tweet after Villa's success

The dad-of-three, who has been a lifelong Villa fan, retweeted the Football on TNT Sports account on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding: "Of course I was watching, @Ally_McCoist9."

He tagged sports commentator Ally McCoist – who had given William a shout out during the match – and signed it with a "W," his signature move for tweets sent by his own hand, as well as added a clenched arm muscle emoji.

© PA Alistair McCoist is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales

Ally recently received an OBE from the Prince, sharing a picture with fans and writing: "Such a proud moment for myself and my family, I am humbled to be receiving my OBE from Prince William at Windsor Castle today. Thank you for all the support and messages. It means so much. Did we speak about @AVFCOfficial ?? That’s between the Prince and I."

This run of games has been incredibly historic for the Midlands team as this is the first time they have featured among Europe's elite since the league was rebranded in 1992; they had appeared in the previous iteration, the European Cup, winning in 1982.

Prince William and Prince George attend football match

© Getty William, Thomas and friends celebrated Villa's win

It is such a big deal that William, 42, was among the spectators at the team's grounds Villa Park alongside his and wife Kate's close friend, Thomas van Straubenzee, earlier in October to watch the first match between Villa and German giants Bayern, which Villa won 1-0 in a repeat of their 1982 European Cup final win.

After the game, William admitted: "I've lost my voice. I can't quite believe it. 42 years."

© Getty George joins his dad at Villa Park in April 2023

Thomas is one of the royal's closest and oldest friends, with the pair having attended Ludgrove prep school together, and Thomas was named Princess Charlotte's Godfather at her 2015 christening.

Charlotte is also a fan of the sport, and joined her dad to cheer on England's Lionesses during the 2024 Women's World Cup.