Queen Camilla's heels got the better of her after a packed day of engagements on their final day in Australia on Tuesday.

The King and Queen were greeted by thousands of royal fans outside the Sydney Opera House as they marked the iconic landmark's 50th anniversary.

And at the end of a long day where temperatures had reached 25 degrees, Camilla, 77, was pictured carrying her shoes as she walked up the steps to spend a final night at Admiralty House, the official residence of the Governor General.

Their Majesties' day began with separate engagements, with the Queen visiting social impact organisation Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney and Green Square Library before joining her husband at a community barbecue.

© Getty Camilla walked barefoot back up the steps, carrying her heels

After taking a tour around Sydney Opera House, the pair also carried out a fleet review of five ships within Sydney Harbour.

© Getty The Queen at Sydney's Green Square Library

While Camilla swapped a cornflower dress for a white one inbetween outings, she was on her feet in heels all day, so in a relatable move, she opted to go barefoot to walk back up the steps after speaking with members of the public.

Watch their walkabout below...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla greeted by thousands of fans outside Sydney Opera House

Despite a protest in Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, the King and Queen's tour Down Under has been a major success, with the couple appearing touched by the reception they have received during their visit.

A post on the royal family's Instagram read: "Farewell Australia. It was a spectacular end to Their Majesties’ visit to Australia at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Thank you to all who came out to show their support - and for so many special memories."

Charles and Camilla are now on a four-day state visit in Samoa, where the King will preside over the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

© Getty The King and Queen during the tea ceremony in Samoa

The pair were welcomed to the Polynesian nation with a traditional tea ceremony, where Charles sipped a symbolic ava drink as he was made Tui Taumeasina or King of Taumeasina.

The monarch, who was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in February, has paused his ongoing treatment while overseas. He is expected to resume treatment as soon as he returns to the UK on 26 October.

LISTEN: Inside King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic royal tour