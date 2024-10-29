Marius Borg Høiby no longer has access to royal residence - report

Marius Borg Høiby no longer has access to Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's royal Skaugum residence, according to the Norwegian publication Aftenposten.

The 27-year-old lives in a house at the edge of the forest at Skaugum in Asker, just a few hundred metres from the estate's main building, where the Crown Prince couple have their private residence.

© Julian Parker - Getty Marius is Princess Mette-Marit's eldest son

In September, the Norwegian news outlet Se og Hør reported that Mette-Marit's son was involved in a burglary at the couple's property after he threw a "wild party."

Following the gathering, members of a well-known motorcycle gang reportedly stole private items of both high monetary and personal value to the Crown Prince family.

© LISE AASERUD Marius with his family

In a video obtained by the publication, an unidentified person filmed themselves using a Segway to navigate Mette-Marit and Haakon's private apartment—which appeared to have been ransacked, with items strewn across the floor beside a table tennis setup.

Valuable silverware was said to have been stolen from Skaugum, which the thieves reportedly tried to sell via an auction house.

News of Marius' ban from the property came just weeks after his latest statement regarding his recent arrests.

On 4 August, he was arrested for "psychologically and physically" attacking a woman in her 20s, who was later revealed to be his girlfriend. Marius spent 30 hours in police custody before being arrested a second time on 15 September for violating his restraining order.

Earlier this month, after eight police interviews, Marius issued a statement denying that he assaulted two of his former girlfriends, Nora Haukland and Juliane Snekkestad, who came forward after hearing news of his 4 August arrest.

While Marius admitted to assaulting his current girlfriend, he denies assaulting his two former girlfriends.

Øyvind Bratlien, Marius' lawyer, said on the Norwegian channel TV2: "Marius Borg Høiby has already completed his interrogations. He has been questioned by the police eight times in total, during which he has explained himself thoroughly and in detail."

"Borg Høiby has admitted to three turbulent relationships, in which he obviously takes responsibility for his part, and he has given explanations about the abuse in one relationship. In the cases of Haukland and Snekkestad, he does not declare himself guilty."