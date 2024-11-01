Charles Spencer's estranged wife Countess Karen hosts 'final' lunch at Althorp ahead of moving out

Charles Spencer and his wife, Countess Karen, announced their split back in June. Whilst the philanthropist is moving out of their marital home, Althorp House, on Thursday, she made an unexpected return to the property.

Taking to her Instagram account, Karen penned a lengthy statement about hosting a lunch with philanthropic leaders and investors. She confessed that, for all its good, it was a "bittersweet" moment as it was "one of the final events" she would host there.

Alongside a photo of the gorgeous dining room in the property, Karen wrote: "​​This week, I had the pleasure of hosting a lunch at Althorp, where philanthropic leaders, impact investors, and changemakers gathered around the season’s last garden flowers. Althorp was the perfect setting to kick off what we hope will be a truly impactful gathering.

"As probably one of the final events I’ll host here, it was bittersweet yet inspiring to share this space with people dedicated to positive change. Being part of the @Catalyst2030 Movement alongside such passionate individuals is a privilege, and Althorp was the perfect backdrop for these meaningful conversations."

© Instagram The former couple announced their split in June

She continued: "One of the things I’ve come to appreciate in my time here is the power of these historic homes. They were built for gathering and for using that convening power to influence and inspire change for the wider community.

"That purpose remains true, even 500 years later, and I am proud to have fulfilled it during my 14 years at Althorp. Convening has been a real joy, and it’s something I look forward to continuing in the future. #catalyst2030 #ashoka #skoll #schwabfoundation #echoinggreen."

Fans of Karen quickly took to the comments section with messages of praise for the charity founder.

"The grace you have shown during the upheaval in your life has been inspiring. I look forward to hearing about your new projects and experiences. Thank you for sharing in such a positive and uplifting manner!" one fan penned.

A second added: "You were the life and essence of Althorp, Karen. You are truly missed!" Meanwhile, a third commented: "I totally agree with all the lovely comments concerning a true refined lady! You are to be admired. I wish you every happiness."

Karen and Charles married in 2010. Since then, the Countess has worked on restoring the property, overseeing major renovations—a process that took "over four years of study, working with architects and planners." The pair share their 12-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana.