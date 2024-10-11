Earl Charles Spencer confuses fans with photo of Princess of Wales bedroom

Earl Charles Spencer delighted his social media followers with his latest glimpse inside Althorp House – although some were left a little confused.

Princess Diana's brother proudly posted an Instagram photograph of the beautiful Princess of Wales room at the estate, which has been home to the Spencer family for more than 500 years.

The sumptuous room featured a four-poster bed decorated with a rose print tapestry, a green sofa, dark red walls with soft furnishings to match, and several gilded framed portraits.

The caption read: "THE PRINCESS OF WALES BEDROOM. In the spring of 2003 this room was lavishly re-hung with paintings, but the decoration and furniture have changed very little since 1911."This bedroom is named after Princess Alexandra, wife of the future King Edward VII who both stayed at Althorp several times as guests of the 5th Earl and Countess Spencer in the 1860s."The four-poster bedstead, designed after Queen Anne’s 1714 state bed, was made in 1923 using an oak canopy made for the Prince of Wales in 1863 and Italian cut velvet dating from 1911."

Fans were left wondering whether the bedroom had belonged to the late Princess Diana due to its name.

One fan asked: "I know this is named after a different Princess of Wales, but I'm curious whether this was Diana's bedroom when she lived here? I visited in August of this year and wondered the same thing. It's not specified on the signage next to the room."

Others enquired: "Has her room remained the same as when she lived there?" and "Did Diana ever use this room after she herself became the Princess of Wales?"

It seems likely that Diana, who grew up at the property with her three siblings Charles, Lady Sarah, and Lady Jane, would have used the bedroom while living at the 100,000-square-foot abode.

The late princess is buried on a small island in the gardens of Althorp featuring a Doric-style temple. The site is popular with mourners who flock to Althorp during its opening times in the summer months.

Althorp House changes

It's all change at Althorp House since Earl Charles' wife Countess Karen Spencer is thought to have vacated the property.

After the former couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage, the American beauty said she was looking forward to "closing this chapter" with her loyal supporters amid her ongoing divorce proceedings.

As well as announcing she would be moving out, she vowed to take her beloved sheep with her.

She penned on Instagram: "I'm looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon. I’ll be posting more regularly again starting in September. I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate.

"I'll be sharing little peeks here with a deeper dive in my newsletter for those of you who enjoy more detail. I don’t have access to my newsletter mailing list at present, so if you would like to receive my updates, I am going to need you to sign up again on my new site. So sorry! Just go to KarenSpencer.org and pop your email in. The site will be launching this fall. Stay tuned.”

Charles and Karen share a 12-year-old daughter named Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer. Karen also has two children from a previous marriage.

Confirming the news of their split to the Mail on Sunday in June, the Earl said: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."