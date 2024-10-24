Charles Spencer's estranged wife Karen inundated with support after bittersweet Althorp goodbye

Earl Charles Spencer's estranged wife Countess Karen received an outpouring of support on Wednesday when she shared a bittersweet Althorp update.

In a post shared to Instagram, the Canadian philanthropist shared a lengthy message reflecting on her 13 years at Althorp House during which time she helped to restore the historic property to its former glory.

© Getty Images The former couple share one child together

Her estranged husband Charles, 60, took over his family's ancestral property in 1992 upon his father's death. Charles and Karen, who announced their divorce in June, had been working on restoring the property together, overseeing major renovations – a process which took "over 4 years of study, working with architects and planners".

In her new update, Karen, 52, described Althorp as a "treasure trove" and briefly spoke about the "transitional time" she now has following her split from Charles.

"I am at my core a social entrepreneur, always looking for innovative solutions to address social, cultural or environmental challenges," Karen began. "That's the lens I arrived here at Althorp with. What a treasure trove this place is for someone like me."

She went on to say: "There has been so much learning in my 13 years here and I have met so many extraordinary people who have supported that journey. I thought I'd spend the coming months in this transitional time sharing some of that learning and introducing you to some of those amazing individuals.

"It has been a wonderful opportunity to care for this remarkable place and help preserve its history, and I've really enjoyed sharing that journey with you."

© Getty Images Charles announced their divorce earlier this summer

Elsewhere, Karen spoke about the creation of her new newsletter in which she intends to share more details about "in-depth information and musings".

Alongside her message, she included two pictures of a restored attic bedroom – one of her final projects - complete with a sparkling chandelier, vibrant printed wallpaper, antique furniture, an enormous rug and plush cushions.

© Instagram The pair joined forces on restoring Althorp

Karen's followers were quick to share supportive messages in the comments section, with one writing: "I will miss seeing your beautiful posts from Althorp House... You've made it more magical than it has been in decades, I'm sure," while a second noted: "What a beautiful example of how to carry oneself through life's ups and downs," and a third chimed in: "What a fantastic job you have done. Althorp will miss you."

Karen wed the late Princess Diana's brother in 2011. They went on to welcome a daughter – Lady Charlotte Diana – in 2012.

© Getty Images The former couple tied the knot in 2011

Charles publicly shared news of their plans to divorce with the Mail on Sunday back in June. In a statement shared with the publication, he said: "It is immensely sad. I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

Just a week after announcing their news, Charles was photographed looking close with fellow podcast host, Dr Cat Jarman. In a joint interview with Reverend Richard Coles, the pair addressed their rumoured romance, with Charles explaining: "We are close. Well, close enough."