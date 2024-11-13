Princess Kate shares new 'exciting' video following big news

The Princess of Wales teased festivities for her upcoming Christmas carol service, hours after announcing the date for the festive soiree.

A behind-the-scenes video posted on Prince William and Kate's Instagram account on Wednesday showed the invitations being made to send out to guests.

Printed on cream card, the elegant invitations were given a royal seal of approval with the Princess's embossed cypher in gold.

Watch below…

WATCH: Princess Kate teases exciting news about Christmas carol service

The video caption read: "Something exciting is coming...

"The invitations are fresh off the press for this year's Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.

"We can't wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @itv and @itvxofficial on Christmas Eve."

© Instagram Kate's gold cypher embossed onto the invitations

The Princess will welcome 1,600 guests into Westminster Abbey for her annual Christmas carol concert, which will include those who have supported others, either on a personal level with friends and family, or through their work or volunteering.

Kate, who is making a gradual return to her royal duties amid her cancer recovery, is also set to be joined by members of her family at the service, which are likely to include to include her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

On the night, guests will be treated to performances from Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

© Getty Kate with George and Charlotte at last year's concert

Outlining the theme for this year's event, Kensington Palace said: "This year's service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives.

"The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities."

© Getty William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert last year

The Palace added: "This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."