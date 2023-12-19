Princess Kate reveals Christmas Day 'worry' and how it could have gone 'horribly wrong'

The Princess of Wales has been part of the royal family for over 12 years but she experienced nerves when she spent her first Christmas with the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

In a rare TV interview in 2016, Kate recalled her worries about finding the perfect gift for Her Majesty when she made her debut at Sandringham over the festive period.

Speaking on the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, the then Duchess of Cambridge said: "I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, 'Gosh, what should I give her?'"

She continued: "I thought, 'I'll make her something.' Which could have gone horribly wrong. But I decided to make my granny's recipe of chutney.

"I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me and I've noticed since she's done that on lots of occasions and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody."

It's been widely reported that the royals do not buy lavish presents for each other, instead opting for homemade or novelty gifts.

Prince William is said to have once bought his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a pair of slippers emblazoned with her face on it, while the Princess Royal reportedly purchased a leather toilet seat for her brother, King Charles, one year.

In homage to their German heritage, the royal family traditionally open their presents on Christmas Eve before sitting down for a formal dinner.

© Getty Kate walks to church with William, Harry, Charles and Camilla for the first time in 2011

William and Kate are expected to be among the royals joining the King and Queen at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, usually stay at their nearby Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during the festive period.

The Princess hosted her third Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey earlier this month, which will air on ITV1 and ITV X on 24 December. See Kate's arrival in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate makes glamorous entrance at Christmas carol concert

In a touching video message to open the show, Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

"The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

"Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on.

"But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference.

© Getty William and Kate were joined by George, Charlotte and Louis at the carol concert

"And so tonight’s guests have been invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation.

"From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved.

"This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future."

