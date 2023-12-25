King Charles and Queen Camilla lead royals to church on Christmas Day - best photos

The King and Queen led a procession of royals as they stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

Charles, 75, and his wife, Camilla, 76, were in high spirits as they greeted the crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royals. Joining them at St Mary Magdalene were the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the way © Shutterstock The monarch and his wife were spotted arriving at St Mary Magdelene church in style, leading the senior royals into the service. Princess Kate was pictured in the background, wearing an electric blue coat.

The Wales family arrive © Joe Giddens - PA Images Royal fans gathered as the Prince and Princess of Wales walked hand in hand with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from Sandringham house on their way to St Mary Magdalene Church.

King Charles and Queen Camilla greet the crowds © Shutterstock The Wales family walked behind the King and Queen. Her Majesty looked elegant in a camel coat by Anna Valentine, layered over a blue silk paisley dress. She accessorised with a beret by Philip Treacy and wore the late Queen Elizabeth II's raspberry pip brooch.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive © Joe Giddens - PA Images Prince Edward and his wife Duchess Sophie were among the senior royals who were greeted by about a thousand local residents, many of whom had waited for hours to catch a glimpse of the family.



Prince Louis and Mia Tindall steal the show © Mark Cuthbert Prince Louis went hand-in-hand with his cousin Mia Tindall. The cherubic royal looked so sweet in a navy coat and tartan trousers, while Zara and Mike Tindall's daughter donned a burgundy jacket.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi © Joe Giddens - PA Images Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were dressed to impress as they arrived at the church for the festive service. The royal, who chooses to keep her two-year-old daughter Sienna out of the spotlight, wasn't joined by her stepson Wolfie this year.



Sarah Ferguson makes rare appearance © Mark Cuthbert Sarah, Duchess of York appeared in public at Sandringham for the first time in years, walking beside her ex-husband Prince Andrew.



Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence © Mark Cuthbert Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence looked perfectly in sync wearing matching scarves crafted out of beige and grey wool. The Princess Royal was elegance personified in a white coat and floral-embellished hat.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank coordinate © Getty Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank put on a stylish display in coordinating black ensembles. Prince Andrew's daughter added a touch of bling to her festive attire with a white headband, while Jack - who missed the annual carol concert earlier this month - strode alongside his wife.



Princess Kate goes bold in blue © Mark Cuthbert Princess Kate looked beautiful in royal blue as she accompanied her eldest children along the route to church. She opted for failsafe outfit choice of a smart belted coat with a nipped-in waist and a chic collar.

Duchess Sophie opts for country chic attire © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh embraced the country chic vibe in a khaki tweed coat with bow detailing on the collar. A wide-brimmed suede hat completed her look alongside a snakeskin print clutch and a pair of patent brown leather stilettos.

Lady Louise Windsor makes rare appearance © Mark Cuthbert The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were accompanied by Lady Louise Windsor, 20. Lady Louise was reunited with her family after returning home from St Andrews university for the festive break.



Prince Andrew breaks cover © ADRIAN DENNIS Also making a rare public appearance was the King's brother, the Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties in 2019.

Zara and Mike Tindall go hand-in-hand with daughter Lena © Joe Giddens - PA Images Zara and Mike Tindall were joined by their sweet daughter Lena. The five-year-old youngster went hand-in-hand with her parents, while older sister Mia marched on ahead with Prince Louis.

Prince Louis' tartan trousers © Samir Hussein How adorable did little Louis look in his navy button-down coat and his tartan trousers? The young royal once again proved popular with the crowds.

The Chattos arrive at St Mary Magdalene Church © Joe Giddens - PA Images Samuel Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, and the Earl of Snowdon were also seen attending the Christmas Day morning church service.



The royal family's outing comes the day before the screening of Charles III: The Coronation Year on BBC.

The documentary chronicles some of the major moments from the first year of the King’s reign, and includes an interview with the Princess Royal who gives her recollections of those first 12 months and how the monarch and his wife have adapted to their new roles.

How do the royals spend Christmas?

The royals traditionally exchange gifts on Christmas Eve, with the presents laid out on trestle tables at Sandringham House. This is in honour of their German heritage.

King Charles will address the nation in his second annual speech this afternoon

In the evening, they sit down for a formal dinner. Following the church service at St Mary Magdalene, the King and Queen will be joined by their family members for a traditional Turkey lunch with all the trimmings.

The royals will then settle down to watch the King's speech at 3pm, which is pre-recorded.

On Boxing Day on 26 December, the royals typically enjoy a range of outdoor pursuits, including shooting, horse riding and long walks around the Sandringham estate.