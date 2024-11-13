Princess Kate's moving Christmas carol plans revealed after challenging year

The Princess of Wales has revealed the date for her annual Christmas carol concert and the heartwarming sentiment behind this year's theme.

The fourth Together at Christmas event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Friday 6 December, Kensington Palace has announced, with the service reflecting on "how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives".

Weeks after confirming she had completed chemotherapy in September, it was revealed that Kate, 42, was in the planning stages for the festive soiree.

It forms part of her gradual return to public duties as she recovers from cancer, with the Princess making two high-profile appearances at the Festival of Remembrance and the Remembrance Sunday service last weekend.

Kensington Palace said that the Princess particularly wanted the carol concert's theme to celebrate those supporting others in need, with a focus on the importance of love and empathy.

In a statement, it added: "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.

"This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."

The event will be filmed and broadcast as part of a special programme on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

Members of the royal family will attend the concert as some 1,600 people fill the Abbey in London to see musical performances by stars including Paloma Faith, Olivia Dean and Gregory Porter.

Among the invited guests will be those who have supported others, either on a personal level with friends and family, or through their work or volunteering.

Names have been nominated by charities associated with the royal family, and by Lord Lieutenants, the King's representatives in counties across the UK.

It's likely that Kate's parents, siblings and their spouses will join the festivities as they have done in previous years.

The Prince and Princess's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also posted Christmas cards to vulnerable children in a specially-made postbox placed outside the church last year.

Importance of empathy

With empathy among one of the key themes for this year's service, it's an approach that William and Kate have taken towards their public duties.

In her moving video message to announce the end of her treatment, Kate expressed how she and her husband Prince William were "so grateful" for the support they have received, adding that they had "drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time" and that "everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling".

The Princess has bravely opened up throughout her cancer journey, but last week, the Prince of Wales described it as a "brutal" year amid his wife and father's diagnoses.

At the end of his four-day visit to Cape Town, William spoke candidly for the first time about the royal family's major health scares, saying 2024 has "probably been the hardest year in my life" and a "dreadful" experience.

And speaking about making his own stamp on the monarchy, the future King said: "It's hard to describe what that is all about, but I can only describe what I'm trying to do, and that’s I’m trying to do it differently and I’m trying to do it for my generation.

"And to give you more of an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller 'r' in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it.

"So it’s more about impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening, and helping people.

"And I'm also going to throw empathy in there as well, because I really care about what I do. It helps impact people’s lives. And I think we could do with some more empathetic leadership around the world.

"So that's what I'm trying to bring, that's what Catherine is trying to bring as well."