Duchess Sophie has The One Show viewers saying the same thing with surprise appearance

The Duchess of Edinburgh delighted viewers of The One Show on Tuesday night when she appeared in a pre-recorded clip filmed as part of BBC Children in Need and The One Show's fundraiser, The Challenge Squad.

Duchess Sophie made a surprise visit to 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, on the second day of her charity walk, joining her as she took on The Long Walk in Windsor.

Host Roman Kemp introduced the clip and could be heard saying in a voice-over: "Emily's exhausted by there's still one last stretch to go and there's some special support awaiting her.

"Hearing of her challenge, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh has come to see this remarkable young lady," he continued, as footage of The Duchess approaching Emily played.

© BBC Duchess Sophie joined Emily on her charity walk for Children in Need in Windsor

The royal told Emily: "You're doing amazingly well."

Emily, who uses a wheelchair and walking sticks to assist with her mobility, then said: "I just did a whole lot of walking which was tough but I'm proud of myself for getting there."

Sophie responded: "It's called the Long Walk for a very good reason," adding: "It's a very tough place to walk because it's all in a straight line and you can see it. It doesn't feel like it's getting any shorter."

© BBC Duchess Sophie praised Emily for her amazing achievement

Sophie later asked her: "Do you think a lot of things, in terms of perception and visibility of disability, have changed during your lifetime at all?"

Emily replied: "As I got older, I'm more in tune with the realities of our world so it's been tough in that sense because I've had to integrate myself in a society that doesn't necessarily accept people like me."

As the pair reached the end of their journey, Sophie applauded the young woman and praised her amazing effort. "You should be very proud of yourself. That's a huge effort," she said.

The clip was posted on the BBC programme's social media pages, alongside the caption: "A Royal surprise! Emily is joined by Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh on day two of her epic @BBCCiN walking challenge."

Viewers who tuned in to watch the moving moment praised Emily for her incredible achievement and the Duchess for her support.

© Mark Cuthbert The Duchess was praised for supporting Emily

One person wrote: "Well done, Emily!!! And super nice to see The Duchess of Edinburgh with her today," while another added: "Well done to Emily… and love the Duchess of Edinburgh supporting her in this amazing challenge."

A third fan penned: "Sophie is really lovely," while another agreed, commenting: "She really is… and today's engagement is so heartwarming."

Emily, who hails from North London, was born premature with cerebral palsy which affects her ability to move and get around. From the age of three, she began attending CPotential, a BBC Children in Need-supported charity which helps young people strengthen their bodies and improve their movement.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh pictured at the National Memorial Arboretum

Duchess Sophie's TV appearance comes just days after she marked a royal first in leading the Armistice Service at the National Arboretum solo, having previously been accompanied by her husband, Prince Edward, in 2020.

A different member of the royal family is usually chosen each year to represent the monarchy for the Armistice Service. See all the photos from her outing here.