Duchess Sophie enjoys touching reunion with doctor who delivered her children

The Duchess of Edinburgh was all smiles as she attended a charity event on Monday in her role as patron of Wellbeing of Women.

During the special 60th anniversary event, which was hosted by PwC, Duchess Sophie met with volunteers and thanked them for their incredible support over the years.

© James Whatling Sophie reunited with Sir Marcus Setchell

Upon arrival, Sophie was introduced to Sir Marcus Setchell - the former Surgeon-Gynaecologist to the late Queen Elizabeth II who also delivered Sophie's two children Lady Louise Windsor, and James, Earl of Wessex as well as Prince George. In a light-hearted moment, the pair were told they didn't need an introduction, with Sophie adding: "Not really!"

Later on, Dame Lesley Regan delivered a speech, highlighting the charity's achievements through the years. "We're all rather proud of what we've achieved," she said, before adding: "We hadn't realised it had been quite so extensive and I think there will be virtually no one in this room that hasn't been affected by the research that Wellbeing of Women has funded over the years."

The event also saw Sophie demonstrating her cake-cutting skills, with the royal helping to slice a commemorative '60' cake topped with colourful macarons, gold leaf, blackberries and figs. "I made that look so easy," she said, prompting a burst of laughter from onlookers.

© James Whatling The royal showed off her cake-cutting skills

The UK charity is a women's health charity saving and changing the lives of women, girls and babies. Since 1964, Wellbeing of Women has invested more than £75 million into research projects, leading to medical innovations that many women use today.

It has also launched a new report showing the impact of its research on breakthroughs in women's health over the last 60 years. This includes helping millions of babies survive and thrive worldwide, being at the forefront of gynaecological cancer prevention and treatment, and transforming understanding and treatment options for heavy and painful periods.

© James Whatling The Duchess of Edinburgh attended a Wellbeing of Women Event at PWC

Wellbeing of Women Chair, Professor Dame Lesley Regan said: "Wellbeing of Women has pioneered life changing advances in women's health over 60 years by funding research into new treatments that save and change lives, influencing policies and best practices across the globe and training future generations of women's health researchers.

"Our volunteers have played a crucial fundraising role ranging from taking part in challenge events such as spending 59 days solo at sea, to raising over 1 million pounds at our annual Christmas fairs. I would like to thank both HRH the Duchess of Edinburgh and PwC for helping us show gratitude to our volunteers."

"However, women's health remains critically underfunded, and we must continue to campaign and raise money to fund education, advocacy and research to ensure that women receive the investigations, treatment and care they need quickly and effectively."

For the outing, Duchess Sophie looked radiant dressed in a chic black-and-white wrap dress emblazoned with a bold floral print. Her statement frock featured an elegant V-neckline, an A-line skirt and a waist-cinching polka dot ribbon belt.

© James Whatling Duchess Sophie looked elegant in a dark floral dress

She spruced up her look with a pair of glossy nude heels and added a pair of gold drop earrings for an extra dose of glamour. As for hair and beauty, the royal wore her blonde locks down loose and highlighted her features with radiance-boosting makeup.

Sophie became patron of the charity in May 2021. At the time, she said: "I'm delighted to take on this role. I have a vested interest in it."

© Getty Images Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh became patron of the charity in 2021

The role was previously held by the late Diana, Princess of Wales, who dedicated her hard work to the charity's efforts in the 1980s.

Since taking on the role, Sophie has tackled the taboo surrounding menopause and menstruation. In January, she joined a myth-busting workshop at Harris Girls Academy where she spoke candidly about period products.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie visited Harris Girls' Academy and joined a workshop about menstrual health

Meanwhile, in 2021, she shared her experience of menopause, saying: "You suddenly can't remember what on earth it was you were talking about. Try being on an engagement when that happens. Your words just go. And you're standing there going, 'Hang on, I thought I was a reasonably intelligent person'. What has just happened to me?"

She added: "It's like someone has just gone and taken your brain out for however long before they pop it back in again, and you try and pick up the pieces and carry on."