Duchess Sophie delights in gorgeous suit with bombshell blowdry

The Duchess of Edinburgh epitomised workwear chic earlier this week when she stepped out for a visit to Marhamchurch C of E Academy in Cornwall.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen greeting countless schoolchildren waving Union Jack flags wearing a gorgeous grey checked double-breasted blazer from Vince.
The plaid jacket was worn done up and teamed with the matching wide-leg trousers as well as a black roll-neck jumper for extra warmth and to break up the print.
Prince Edward's wife also wore the 'Zadie 85' boots from Jimmy Choo in a taupe suede and carried the 'Lunatic Caviar' clutch from Sophie Habsburg.
The highlight of Sophie's look was her lovely bouncy blowdry which had mountains of volume at the root and framed her face effortlessly.
A different hair look
It made a change to see the Duchess' hair down as she has been wearing it up during recent public engagements - and often rocking a rather unroyal accessory.
During a visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading, Sophie was seen wearing her hair in a velvet scrunchie in a low bun for an uber-casual look.
For clothing, Prince William's aunt opted for a sculpted blazer paired with a floaty floral skirt from Valentino x Undercover. She rounded off the look with her navy suede 'Manzoni 85' boots from Aquazurra and a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness.
An elevated autumn look
The mother of two also wore her hair in a balletic bun when she stepped out for the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025 at LEGOLAND Windsor.
The King's sister-in-law exuded quiet luxury in an oatmeal-hued knit bodycon dress from Reiss with a structured wool single-breasted blazer from Max Mara in a complementary tan shade.
Sophie expanded her boot collection with the 'Karen' style from L.K. Bennett that worked well alongside her Sophie Habsburg snakeskin clutch.
