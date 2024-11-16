Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie delights in gorgeous suit with bombshell blowdry
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiling waist up in plaid grey blazer© Getty

Prince Edward's wife headed out in an £800 co-ord  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh epitomised workwear chic earlier this week when she stepped out for a visit to Marhamchurch C of E Academy in Cornwall.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen greeting countless schoolchildren waving Union Jack flags wearing a gorgeous grey checked double-breasted blazer from Vince. 

The plaid jacket was worn done up and teamed with the matching wide-leg trousers as well as a black roll-neck jumper for extra warmth and to break up the print.

Prince Edward's wife also wore the 'Zadie 85' boots from Jimmy Choo in a taupe suede and carried the 'Lunatic Caviar' clutch from Sophie Habsburg. 

The highlight of Sophie's look was her lovely bouncy blowdry which had mountains of volume at the root and framed her face effortlessly.

A different hair look

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Patron, meets "Storm" as she attends the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre on October 31, 2024 in Reading, England. © Getty
Sophie wore an unexpected scrunchie

It made a change to see the Duchess' hair down as she has been wearing it up during recent public engagements - and often rocking a rather unroyal accessory.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a floral skirt and navy blazer© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a Valentino skirt

During a visit to the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading, Sophie was seen wearing her hair in a velvet scrunchie in a low bun for an uber-casual look.

For clothing, Prince William's aunt opted for a sculpted blazer paired with a floaty floral skirt from Valentino x Undercover. She rounded off the look with her navy suede 'Manzoni 85' boots from Aquazurra and a poppy-adorned clutch from Lulu Guinness.

An elevated autumn look

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a knitted bodycon dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh rocked a knitted bodycon dress

The mother of two also wore her hair in a balletic bun when she stepped out for the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025 at LEGOLAND Windsor.

Sophie playing mini golf in oatmeal outfit© Getty
Sophie rocked suede boots

The King's sister-in-law exuded quiet luxury in an oatmeal-hued knit bodycon dress from Reiss with a structured wool single-breasted blazer from Max Mara in a complementary tan shade.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie is a fashion darling in £4.4k Valentino dress and kitten heels 

Sophie expanded her boot collection with the 'Karen' style from L.K. Bennett that worked well alongside her Sophie Habsburg snakeskin clutch.

