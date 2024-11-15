Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie dazzles in figure-sculpting skirt
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie dazzles in figure-sculpting skirt
Sophie smiling in white blazer© Getty

Duchess Sophie could be a vintage star in silhouette-sculpting skirt

Prince Edward's wife took on a special patronage in style

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
28 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked supremely elegant on Thursday as she was spotted during a visit to Stoke Mandeville Stadium alongside Prince Edward as she was made WheelPower's royal patron. 

Duchess Sophie, 59, met those supported by the wheelchair sport charity wearing a silhouette-sculpting skirt - the 'Fluted High-Waisted Midi Skirt' from Jil Sander.

View post on X

The cream-hued floaty number was paired with a khaki slim-fit shirt from Vince and cinched further with the 'Leiva' cashmere blazer from Gabriela Hearst - a sartorial debut for Prince Edward's wife.

The mother of two rounded off her look with the 'Cleo' bag from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of nude leather pumps from Prada. As ever, Sophie's sandy blonde locks were swept off her face in the most elegant fashion and her makeup look created a radiant look.

A different royal look

Duchess Sophie joins Emily on her walk for Children in Need© BBC
Duchess Sophie joined Emily on her walk for Children in Need

Sophie's cinched skirt and blazer combo has become her go-to for daytime royal outings. However, the Duchess was seen sporting totally different attire on Tuesday night as she made a surprise TV appearance.

Duchess sophie outside in jeans and khaki coat© BBC
The Duchess made an appearance on The One Show in jeans

Lady Louise Windsor's mother appeared in an episode of The One Show ahead of the annual Children in Need telethon where she joined 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, on the second day of her charity walk.

Sophie wore a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans which were elevated by a luxurious anorak - the 'Technical Lancashire Field Coat in Moss Green' from James Purdey & Sons which retails for £895.

Sophie in a suit

View post on X

Meanwhile, Prince William's aunt was spotted greeting children at Marham C of E Academy in Cornwall. Sophie wore a chic grey checked blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Vince.

The two-piece number, which retails for £800, was accessorised with the 'Lunatic Caviar' clutch from Sophie Habsburg and the 'Zadie 85' boots from Jimmy Choo.

Sophie in grey plaid suit with Patrick McGrath in vineyard© Getty
Sophie wore the Vince suit in September

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Princess Kate 

The royal was last spotted in the chic Vince ensemble when she opened the Domaine Evremond Winery in Kent in September.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More