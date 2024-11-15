Duchess Sophie could be a vintage star in silhouette-sculpting skirt

The cream-hued floaty number was paired with a khaki slim-fit shirt from Vince and cinched further with the 'Leiva' cashmere blazer from Gabriela Hearst - a sartorial debut for Prince Edward's wife.
The mother of two rounded off her look with the 'Cleo' bag from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of nude leather pumps from Prada. As ever, Sophie's sandy blonde locks were swept off her face in the most elegant fashion and her makeup look created a radiant look.
A different royal look
Sophie's cinched skirt and blazer combo has become her go-to for daytime royal outings. However, the Duchess was seen sporting totally different attire on Tuesday night as she made a surprise TV appearance.
Lady Louise Windsor's mother appeared in an episode of The One Show ahead of the annual Children in Need telethon where she joined 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, on the second day of her charity walk.
Sophie wore a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans which were elevated by a luxurious anorak - the 'Technical Lancashire Field Coat in Moss Green' from James Purdey & Sons which retails for £895.
