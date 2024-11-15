Duchess Sophie could be a vintage star in silhouette-sculpting skirt

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked supremely elegant on Thursday as she was spotted during a visit to Stoke Mandeville Stadium alongside Prince Edward as she was made WheelPower's royal patron.

Duchess Sophie, 59, met those supported by the wheelchair sport charity wearing a silhouette-sculpting skirt - the 'Fluted High-Waisted Midi Skirt' from Jil Sander.

View post on X The cream-hued floaty number was paired with a khaki slim-fit shirt from Vince and cinched further with the 'Leiva' cashmere blazer from Gabriela Hearst - a sartorial debut for Prince Edward's wife. The mother of two rounded off her look with the 'Cleo' bag from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of nude leather pumps from Prada. As ever, Sophie's sandy blonde locks were swept off her face in the most elegant fashion and her makeup look created a radiant look.

A different royal look © BBC Duchess Sophie joined Emily on her walk for Children in Need Sophie's cinched skirt and blazer combo has become her go-to for daytime royal outings. However, the Duchess was seen sporting totally different attire on Tuesday night as she made a surprise TV appearance.

© BBC The Duchess made an appearance on The One Show in jeans Lady Louise Windsor's mother appeared in an episode of The One Show ahead of the annual Children in Need telethon where she joined 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, on the second day of her charity walk. Sophie wore a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans which were elevated by a luxurious anorak - the 'Technical Lancashire Field Coat in Moss Green' from James Purdey & Sons which retails for £895.

Sophie in a suit View post on X Meanwhile, Prince William's aunt was spotted greeting children at Marham C of E Academy in Cornwall. Sophie wore a chic grey checked blazer and matching wide-leg trousers from Vince. The two-piece number, which retails for £800, was accessorised with the 'Lunatic Caviar' clutch from Sophie Habsburg and the 'Zadie 85' boots from Jimmy Choo.

© Getty Sophie wore the Vince suit in September DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's royal first revealed after supporting Princess Kate The royal was last spotted in the chic Vince ensemble when she opened the Domaine Evremond Winery in Kent in September.