Duchess Sophie surprises in leg-lengthening skinny jeans

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely in a surprisingly casual outfit as she made a surprise TV appearance on Tuesday night.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen in an episode of The One Show hosted by Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp ahead of the annual Children in Need telethon where she joined 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, on the second day of her charity walk.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: he Duchess of Edinburgh sports skinny jeans for a special TV appearance

© BBC Prince Edward's wife was spotted in a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans with a luxurious anorak - the 'Technical Lancashire Field Coat in Moss Green' from James Purdey & Sons which retails for £895. The royal added to her country chic with the 'Foster 45' suede heeled ankle boots from Gianvito Rossi and popped a roll-neck jumper under her deep green coat.

© WPA Pool The Duchess' poignant looks Sophie's jeans and winter coat ensemble was a far cry from the pair of poignant looks put together for last weekend's Remembrance events. The mother of two looked poised at the Festival of Remembrance at The Royal Albert Hall wearing a black crushed velvet dress, the 'Grandad' style from Suzannah London. For accessories, Prince William's aunt opted for Dior pumps and an embellished Museum Selection bag.

© Getty Images Meanwhile, on Sunday Sophie looked elegant as she was seen from the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday service wearing a black cowl neck Valentino dress and a string of pearls.



© Getty Later in the day, the Duchess paid her respects during the Armistice Service at the National Arboretum in a wool dress coat from Giorgio Armani and knee-high Prada boots.



© Getty A classic autumn look The Duchess opted for a totally different look when she channeled quiet luxury during a visit to LEGOLAND Windsor for the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025.

© Mark Cuthbert Sophie was seen enjoying a spot of mini golf in a knitted bodycon dress in an oatmeal hue with a roll neck from Reiss. The highstreet number was elevated with a structured Max Mara blazer in tan and a snakeskin clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg.



© Getty Meanwhile, her floaty floral skirt was a hit when she visited the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading. The Valentino x Undercover number was dressed up with a blazer and her trusty 'Manzoni 85' boots from Aquazurra.

