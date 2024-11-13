Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie surprises in leg-lengthening skinny jeans
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie surprises in leg-lengthening skinny jeans
Sophie smiling in blue hat and grey blazer© Getty

Duchess Sophie surprises in leg-lengthening skinny jeans

Prince Edward's wife made a surprise TV appearance on Tuesday night  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked lovely in a surprisingly casual outfit as she made a surprise TV appearance on Tuesday night.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen in an episode of The One Show hosted by Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp ahead of the annual Children in Need telethon where she joined 21-year-old Emily, who has cerebral palsy, on the second day of her charity walk.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: he Duchess of Edinburgh sports skinny jeans for a special TV appearance
Duchess sophie outside in jeans and khaki coat© BBC

Prince Edward's wife was spotted in a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans with a luxurious anorak - the 'Technical Lancashire Field Coat in Moss Green' from James Purdey & Sons which retails for £895.

The royal added to her country chic with the 'Foster 45' suede heeled ankle boots from Gianvito Rossi and popped a roll-neck jumper under her deep green coat.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall© WPA Pool

The Duchess' poignant looks

Sophie's jeans and winter coat ensemble was a far cry from the pair of poignant looks put together for last weekend's Remembrance events. 

The mother of two looked poised at the Festival of Remembrance at The Royal Albert Hall wearing a black crushed velvet dress, the 'Grandad' style from Suzannah London. For accessories, Prince William's aunt opted for Dior pumps and an embellished Museum Selection bag. 

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburg during the Service Of Remembrance © Getty Images

Meanwhile, on Sunday Sophie looked elegant as she was seen from the balcony of the Foreign Office overlooking the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Sunday service wearing a black cowl neck Valentino dress and a string of pearls.

Sophie wearing black dress and hat© Getty

Later in the day, the Duchess paid her respects during the Armistice Service at the National Arboretum in a wool dress coat from Giorgio Armani and knee-high Prada boots.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a knitted bodycon dress© Getty

A classic autumn look

The Duchess opted for a totally different look when she channeled quiet luxury during a visit to LEGOLAND Windsor for the launch of NSPCC's Number Day 2025.

The incident happened whilst Sophie was playing mini gold on Tuesday© Mark Cuthbert

Sophie was seen enjoying a spot of mini golf in a knitted bodycon dress in an oatmeal hue with a roll neck from Reiss. The highstreet number was elevated with a structured Max Mara blazer in tan and a snakeskin clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in a floral skirt and navy blazer© Getty

Meanwhile, her floaty floral skirt was a hit when she visited the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre in Reading. The Valentino x Undercover number was dressed up with a blazer and her trusty 'Manzoni 85' boots from Aquazurra.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More