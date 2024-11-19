Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's incredible gift to kids during solo outing without Meghan revealed
The Duke of Sussex is in Canda promoting the Invictus Games 

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Prince Harry surprised students with an incredibly kind gift on Monday when he paid a visit to Seaforth Armoury in Vancouver.

The Duke of Sussex spent time with students, veterans and Invictus Games competitors as part of a school-based initiative designed to shift perceptions of service members, veterans, and individuals with disabilities. 

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, speaks with elementary school students during the Invictus Games 2025 School Programme© Ethan Cairns
At the end of their special day, Harry gave a speech and surprised the children with a ticket for themselves and a family member to attend the Invictus Games 2025 Opening Ceremony.

Harry's kind gesture came hours after he surprised fans at the Grey Cup ahead of the Toronto Argonauts’ clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. 

WATCH: Prince Harry's gifts children Invictus Games tickets

Harry's moving speech 

The Duke took to the stage and shared a heartfelt speech. "It's an honour to be back here with you. Meeting the kids today, seeing them learn about the Invictus Games has had a profound impact on me because this is where Invitus starts to go even wider into the community, into schools in Canada, and hopefully around the world" he said.

"I want all of you especially the kids here, and the young people to imagine what it's like for these individuals, for the challenges that they have overcome to be amongst team members again wearing the same strip, wearing the flag on their chest or their arm coming out into a stadium full of tens of thousands of people cheering them on.

The Duke was all smiles for the event © Ethan Cairns
He continued: "But ultimately it's the crowd, it's the audience, it's all of us that vibe the atmosphere for them. But for those of you that have a small bag, you should inside find a couple of tickets to the opening ceremony, so congratulations you're all invited to the opening ceremony. 

"Thank you all for commitment, heart, soul and commitment to learning more about Invictus, and we'll see you in 82 days. "

The sweet gesture came hours after Harry surprised fans in Vancouver on Sunday, making an unannounced appearance at the Grey Cup ahead of the Toronto Argonauts’ clash with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

 The upcoming Invictus Games, which are set to take place in Vancouver and Whistler from 8 to 16 February 2025.

